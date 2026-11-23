PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23: Most organisations have no shortage of capable specialists. What they need are leaders who can look beyond individual functions, connect decisions across the business and take ownership of wider organisational outcomes. As AI reshapes organisations and compresses management layers, the ability to exercise sound judgement, think across functions and lead transformation is becoming increasingly important.

Recognising this shift, K J Somaiya Institute of Management (KJSIM) has opened applications for its Executive MBA in Leadership & Transformation, a 15-month programme designed for experienced professionals preparing to move from functional leadership to enterprise-wide responsibility.

The programme is built on a simple premise: leadership is developed through practice, reflection and application, not merely through classroom learning.

From functional expertise to enterprise leadership

The programme follows a progressive five-stage leadership journey: Manager, Enterprise Thinker, Cross-Functional Leader, Transformation Driver and Enterprise Leader. Each stage builds the capabilities required to move from delivering results through a team to understanding the business as an integrated system, setting strategic direction and driving organisational growth and transformation.

The curriculum is organised around five themes: Understanding, Managing, Leading, Transforming and Renewing the Enterprise. AI and digital technologies are integrated across these themes, equipping participants to understand their implications for business models, decision-making and organisational performance.

The programme combines the academic rigour of an MBA with an applied, experience-led approach to developing leadership capability.

Learning that translates into action at work

Participants continue in their professional roles throughout the programme, allowing them to apply their learning directly to real business situations. The weekend format combines classroom immersions with structured workplace application, faculty feedback, peer learning and reflection.

Across more than 700 learning hours, participants engage with live business cases, executive simulations, decision labs, boardroom and crisis exercises, industry masterclasses and structured peer discussions. The emphasis is on developing the judgement and perspective needed to address complex business challenges.

Executive coaching: Turning leadership potential into practice

A distinctive feature of the programme is its sustained executive coaching journey. While classroom learning develops knowledge and perspective, coaching helps participants understand their leadership behaviours, identify development priorities and translate insights into action.

Each participant remains with the same coach and a small peer group throughout the 15 months, creating continuity, trust and accountability. An entry 360-degree leadership assessment establishes a baseline, followed by six to eight facilitated group coaching sessions. Periodic reviews help participants assess their progress and recalibrate their development goals. An exit 360-degree assessment provides a further reference point for evaluating leadership development.

This approach is designed to make leadership development tangible, with improvements reflected in how participants lead teams, influence stakeholders and deliver results in their organisations.

Bringing organisational transformation into the classroom

For participants and sponsoring organisations seeking a direct business impact, the optional Transformation Mandate provides an opportunity to work on a live organisational priority during the programme.

Defined in consultation with an organisational sponsor and supported by faculty guidance, the mandate allows participants to apply their learning to a real transformation initiative within their organisation. It also provides companies with an opportunity to develop leadership talent while addressing strategic business priorities and strengthening their succession pipeline.

The larger objective is to prepare participants to contribute confidently to enterprise-level discussions, take on broader responsibilities and lead beyond the boundaries of their existing functions.

Dr Raman Ramachandran, Director & Dean, K J Somaiya Institute of Management, said "This programme is more than an advanced management qualification. It is a carefully designed leadership journey that combines academic rigour with practical application, personal reflection and organizational relevance. Our objective is not simply to help participants become better managers, but to prepare them to become enterprise leaders capable of creating lasting value for their organisations and society.

About K J Somaiya Institute of Management

K J Somaiya Institute of Management brings more than 45 years of experience in management education to the programme. The institute is AACSB-accredited, holds an A grade from NAAC, and is ranked #51 in Asia in the QS Rankings for 2027.

Its experience in executive education includes more than 100 programmes and 10,000+ learning hours, while its wider industry engagement is supported by an extensive network of corporate relationships and industry partnerships.

KJSIM's academic portfolio also reflects its emphasis on industry engagement and specialised management education, with programmes in areas such as marketing communications, sports management, and healthcare management. Its MBA in Marketing Communications, for instance, is jointly designed and delivered with Jio Creative Labs, integrating academic learning with industry assignments and practical exposure

Executive MBA participants also become part of KJSIM's alumni network of more than 16,000 members, which includes business leaders such as Ajay Kapur, Group CEO of Suzlon Group, and Kameshwari Rao, Global Chief People Officer at Publicis Sapient; Praveen Jaipuriar, Group CEO at Continental Coffee; and Jaishankar Srinivasan, Managing Director and Group COO Singapore at Deutsche Bank.

Programme details and admissions

Applications are now open for the January 2027 intake, for which KJSIM plans to admit a select cohort of 30 participants.

The programme is designed for working professionals with six to fifteen years of experience who aspire to take on larger leadership responsibilities. Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree. The ₹15 lakh fee per participant covers tuition, executive coaching, leadership assessments and alumni membership.

Candidates and organisations interested in sponsoring participants can visit kjsim.somaiya.edu for programme details and admissions information.

For more information, please visit kjsim.somaiya.edu

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