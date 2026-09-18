Kyptec Automation® Expands M12 X Coded Industrial Ethernet Cable Portfolio for Rugged Machine Vision Camera Connectivity

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 17: Kyptec Automation® is expanding its industrial camera connectivity portfolio with a stronger focus on M12 X Coded Ethernet solutions for rugged machine vision systems, OEM equipment platforms, system integrators, and industrial automation engineering teams. The company's dedicated M12 portfolio currently includes four products, including straight and right angle X Coded configurations for industrial camera and Ethernet connectivity. By developing structured M12 to RJ45 solutions around connector coding, pin count, cable construction, orientation, and installation geometry, Kyptec Automation® is strengthening its position in one of the most practical areas of industrial machine vision system design.

M12 connectivity is widely used in industrial equipment because threaded connectors can provide a more mechanically secure interface than ordinary friction based connections. In machine vision systems, however, the circular form of an M12 connector does not by itself define the required electrical architecture. Coding, pin count, gender, pinout, interface type, and connector orientation must all match the camera or industrial device specification. Kyptec Automation® is developing its M12 X Coded cable portfolio around this engineering requirement so OEMs and system integrators can specify a cable according to the actual endpoint architecture rather than selecting by appearance alone.

The Kyptec Automation® straight X Coded configuration uses an 8 position M12 X Coded male connector on one side and a shielded RJ45 Ethernet male connector on the other. The cable uses CAT 6 shielded construction with 26 AWG conductors and is offered in standard 2 metre, 3 metre, and 5 metre lengths, with additional lengths available on request. Kyptec Automation® specifies the cable for Ethernet data transmission up to 10 Gbps in compatible industrial environments. These physical and electrical characteristics create a defined transition between rugged M12 equipment side connectivity and conventional RJ45 Ethernet infrastructure elsewhere within the machine architecture.

A second X Coded configuration uses a right angle M12 endpoint while retaining a straight RJ45 connection. This orientation can become important in compact industrial machines where the camera or device is positioned close to structural framing, guarding, an enclosure wall, or another mechanical component. A straight connector may require additional clearance before the cable can bend safely, while a right angle connection can redirect the cable route immediately after the M12 interface. Kyptec Automation® is therefore treating connector orientation as part of the system design rather than as a cosmetic product variation.

Industrial Ethernet performance also depends on more than the nominal cable category. Shielding, conductor construction, connector quality, installation route, bend control, mechanical strain, cable length, electrical noise, and the design of the complete network path can all influence communication stability. A cable rated for a particular Ethernet capability cannot increase the data rate of a camera or host interface beyond what those devices support. Kyptec Automation® is positioning its M12 X Coded portfolio around this system level understanding so engineering teams can distinguish cable capability from actual camera throughput and can design the complete communication path according to the machine requirement.

The broader Kyptec Automation® machine vision cables portfolio includes GigE Ethernet, Camera Link, M12, and USB 3.0 connectivity. Separating these interface families is important because each represents a different communication architecture. M12 itself also includes different coding arrangements, and Kyptec Automation® currently provides X Coded, A Coded, and D Coded products within its machine vision cable range. These coding types should not be treated as interchangeable. The device documentation must determine the required connector coding, pin arrangement, and electrical interface before procurement.

For OEM machine builders, this distinction is particularly important during product standardization. A bill of materials that records only M12 Ethernet cable may not contain enough information to guarantee the correct replacement. A stronger engineering specification can record X Coding, 8 positions, connector gender, RJ45 endpoint, straight or right angle orientation, CAT 6 construction, cable length, and the intended machine connection. This level of detail reduces ambiguity during purchasing, repeated machine production, field service, and spare part management.

"Industrial Ethernet cable selection must preserve both the electrical interface and the mechanical installation requirements of the machine," said Nitin Aggarwal, Co Founder and CEO of Kyptec Automation®. "With M12 connectivity, engineers need to confirm coding, pin count, connector gender, orientation, cable construction, and the endpoint on both sides before a specification is finalized. Our objective is to give OEMs and system integrators a clearly defined M12 X Coded portfolio that supports reliable camera connectivity and repeatable machine design."

Mechanical robustness is particularly relevant when industrial cameras or Ethernet devices operate around machine vibration, repeated maintenance, dust, moisture exposure, cable movement, or restricted installation space. Kyptec Automation® specifies its X Coded cables with molded connectors and an outer cable construction described as resistant to ultraviolet exposure, abrasion, and water. These characteristics are intended to support industrial installation requirements while threaded M12 retention helps maintain a secure equipment side connection. Correct cable support remains essential because even a rugged connector should not be used as the primary mechanical support for the entire cable route.

Machine builders must also calculate cable length from the installed path rather than from straight line distance between devices. The route may need to follow machine frames, cable trays, cabinet entries, protective structures, and defined service loops. Excess cable can create unnecessary routing problems, while insufficient length can place stress on connectors and complicate maintenance. Standard 2 metre, 3 metre, and 5 metre options allow OEMs to create controlled cable length choices for repeated machine configurations rather than introducing arbitrary cable lengths during final assembly.

By expanding its M12 X Coded industrial Ethernet portfolio, Kyptec Automation® is strengthening a clear authority position around rugged camera connectivity, M12 to RJ45 architecture, CAT 6 industrial Ethernet, connector coding, mechanical orientation, shielding, and OEM standardization. As machine vision systems become more connected and industrial cameras are installed in increasingly demanding mechanical environments, the company is positioning its M12 connectivity range as a defined engineering platform for OEMs, system integrators, and machine builders seeking reliable and repeatable industrial Ethernet communication.

CONTACT US:

Kyptec Automation®

C/o BalaJi MicroTechnologies Pvt. Ltd.

(A Unit of B.B. Group Of Companies)

NO# C-79, UPPER GROUND FLOOR,

DDA SHEDS OKHLA INDUSTRIAL AREA,

OKHLA PHASE-1, NEW DELHI-110020, INDIA

Email ID: support@kyptec-automation.com

Website: https://www.kyptec-automation.com/

Mobile/WhatsApp: +91-9217165630

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