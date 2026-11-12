Lakshya Powertech Limited Announces H1 FY27 Results

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 12: Lakshya Powertech Limited (NSE: LAKSHYA), an engineering solutions provider delivering integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC), Operations & Maintenance (O & M) and specialised technical services across the oil & gas, power, renewable energy, industrial and data centre sectors, has announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026.

H1 FY27 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(₹ in Lakh, except EPS and margins)

- Total Income: ₹8,280.06 lakh

- EBITDA: ₹1,075.33 lakh

- EBITDA Margin: 12.99%

- Net Profit: ₹440.37 lakh

- Net Profit Margin: 5.32%

- Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹4.37

ORDER BOOK AND KEY ORDERS

- New orders aggregating ₹972 crore secured during H1 FY27, with an unexecuted order book of ₹953 crore as of September 30, 2026, significantly strengthening long-term revenue visibility

- Vedanta - ₹641.92 crore: Integrated Service contract for O & M of Cairn Assets for the RJ-ON-90/1 Block, covering RJ North Well Pads across Mangala, Bhagyam and Aishwarya in Rajasthan, for a period of 4 years

- Vedanta Oil & Gas - ₹276.38 crore: Integrated Service contract for O & M of the Cairn Asset at Ravva, Andhra Pradesh, for a period of 3 years plus 2 provisional years

- Micron Electricals - ₹21.24 crore (including GST): manufacture, supply, erection and commissioning of 11 x 90 KL horizontal underground bulk storage diesel tanks for the data centre domain

- Powerica Limited - ₹14.07 crore: positioning, testing and commissioning of the DG sets, along with allied services, to be executed over 5 months

- Powerica Limited - ₹11.28 crore: positioning, testing and commissioning of the DG Sets, along with allied services, to be executed over 4 months

- Powerica Limited - ₹2.52 crore: hot air chamber walkway platforms and panel DG roofing at NAV 2 data centre project in Airoli,and erection material and installation of 6 x 2,250 KVA DG sets for Powerica Limited

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Rajesh Gopala Anne, Chairman & Managing Director, Lakshya Powertech Limited, said:

"During H1 FY27, Total Income stood at ₹8280.06 lakh and EBITDA at ₹1075.33 lakh, with our EBITDA margin improving by 22 bps to 13.0%. More importantly, the half was marked by strong order inflows, led by two large Integrated O & M contracts from Vedanta worth ₹918.30 crore, along with orders from data centre and power infrastructure clients, significantly strengthening our long-term revenue visibility.

Our journey continues to be guided by a clear objective - to build Lakshya Powertech into a diversified engineering and services organisation with strong technical capabilities, enduring customer relationships and an increasing contribution from long-duration and specialised service businesses.

The Integrated O & M contracts from Vedanta represent the continuing evolution of our business from predominantly project-based assignments towards a stronger combination of project execution and long-duration recurring service contracts."

ABOUT LAKSHYA POWERTECH LIMITED

Lakshya Powertech Limited operates in the engineering and infrastructure space, providing services across power, industrial, and infrastructure projects. The Company focuses on delivering efficient and reliable solutions while strengthening its execution capabilities and expanding its presence across markets.

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)