Last Call to Apply: SCIT Invites Final Applications for Its M.B.A. Programmes in ITBM, DSDA and AIB via SNAP 2026

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 16: The Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT), Pune, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), announces that applications for its M.B.A. Programmes (Batch 2027-29) are closing soon.

Aspirants can register for SCIT's M.B.A. Programmes via SNAP Test 2026 until November 25, 2026, (Wednesday) and complete their SCIT programme registration by December 25, 2026 (Friday) to be eligible for admission.

Over twenty-five years, SCIT has built its identity around "Business to Technology", preparing industry-ready IT professionals through innovative teaching-learning methods, state-of-the-art computer labs and opportunities to learn management in real time.

Programmes Offered

Through the SNAP Test, aspirants can apply to three M.B.A. Programmes at SCIT:

* M.B.A. (Information Technology Business Management): Students can build depth in Information Security Management, Systems, Digital Transformation or Data Science.

* M.B.A. (Data Sciences and Data Analytics): Students gain analytics competencies and hands-on experience with the tools used in data sciences.

* M.B.A. (Artificial Intelligence in Business): A newly introduced Programme with 30 seats and two specialisations, MarTech and AI, and FinTech and AI, including an AI Transformation Capstone Project.

Candidates must hold a graduate degree from a recognised University or Institution of National Importance with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% for SC/ST).

Admission and Exam Process: At a Glance

* Step 1: Register for SNAP 2026 by November 25, 2026 (Wednesday). The SNAP registration fee is INR 2,550 per test.

* Step 2: Separately complete the SCIT programme registration and pay the programme registration fee of INR 1,000 by December 25, 2026 (Friday). Government taxes are additional as applicable, and both fees are non-refundable and non-transferable. Paying only the SNAP fee does not make a candidate eligible for shortlisting.

* Step 3: Appear for the computer-based SNAP Test on December 13, 19 or 26, 2026, across 79 cities. Candidates may attempt up to three tests, and the higher score is considered. Admit cards go live on December 7, 11 and 18, 2026 respectively.

* Step 4: SNAP results will be declared on January 12, 2027 (Tuesday).

* Step 5: Shortlisted candidates, announced on January 22, 2027, will proceed to the online Group Exercise and Personal Interaction (GE-PI). The GE-PI for M.B.A. (Information Technology Business Management) and M.B.A. (Data Sciences and Data Analytics) will be conducted from February 4-7 and February 11-14, 2027, while the GE-PI for M.B.A. (Artificial Intelligence in Business) will be conducted from February 17-20, 2027. The final merit score is out of 100: SNAP score (50), Group Exercise (10) and Personal Interaction (40).

Placements

In the 2023-25 batch, M.B.A. (Information Technology Business Management) recorded a highest package of 30 LPA, with 37 participating companies and 99% of eligible students placed. M.B.A. (Data Sciences and Data Analytics) recorded a highest package of 21.77 LPA, with 29 participating companies. SCIT's Campus Recruitment Programme draws IT companies, consulting firms, BFSI, manufacturing and FMCG firms.

Speaking on the admissions, Dr. Dhanya Pramod, Director, SCIT, said, "With the SNAP registration window closing on November 25, we encourage aspirants who see their future at the intersection of business and technology to complete their registration now. Whether it is M.B.A. (Information Technology Business Management), M.B.A. (Data Sciences and Data Analytics) or the newly introduced M.B.A. (Artificial Intelligence in Business), SCIT is committed to nurturing value-based, future-ready business leaders who can use technology to solve business challenges and create meaningful impact."

About SCIT

The Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT), Pune, is a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), which is re-accredited by NAAC with an 'A++' grade (Category-I by UGC). Located in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Hinjawadi, Pune, SCIT has a fully residential campus and offers M.B.A. (Information Technology Business Management), M.B.A. (Data Sciences and Data Analytics) and M.B.A. (Artificial Intelligence in Business).

To register for SNAP 2026 and learn more about SCIT's M.B.A. programmes, visit Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) and www.scit.edu.

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