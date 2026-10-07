Logic Fruit Technologies Launches L-Nex™, an India-Engineered Reconfigurable BMC Platform for AI and Datacenter Infrastructure

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 7: Logic Fruit Technologies, a deep-tech semiconductor product company headquartered in India, today announced L-Nex™, a new family of FPGA-based Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) products for next-generation AI, cloud, datacenter and sovereign computing infrastructure.

Every server contains a BMC - a small, independent computer that powers the system on and off, monitors temperature, fans and power, updates firmware and provides remote access, even when the main operating system is down. L-Nex brings this critical control function onto a reconfigurable FPGA SoC, designed around the Open Compute Project (OCP) DC-SCM 2.x standard and running open-source OpenBMC.

The core idea: move server management from a largely fixed-function silicon model to a configurable platform. Customers can shape selected capabilities during system design, and evolve them after deployment through authenticated software and FPGA bitstream updates - as security standards, protocols and infrastructure needs change.

Built for a rapidly changing AI infrastructure market

- AI and GPU servers are raising demands on telemetry, power and thermal control, security and lifecycle management.

- Servers remain deployed for many years, while cryptographic and management standards keep evolving.

- Conventional BMCs fix key hardware functions at silicon manufacture; changing them requires a new chip.

- L-Nex implements selected management, interface and security functions in programmable hardware instead.

- Qualified customers gain a controlled path to platform-specific capabilities - without developing a new BMC ASIC.

One management architecture - Configure, Deploy, Evolve, Extend

- Configure during design: OEMs, ODMs and infrastructure customers work with Logic Fruit on platform-specific interfaces, telemetry and security functions.

- Deploy on an open, standard platform: OCP DC-SCM/DC-SCI architecture, upstream OpenBMC and standard DMTF interfaces.

- Evolve throughout the lifecycle: reconfigurable fabric lets selected functions be updated rather than waiting for a new silicon generation.

- Extend for qualified customers: controlled customer extensions, software source access and, under licence, Logic Fruit FPGA fabric IP and reserved fabric capacity.

Key capabilities

- Open software: upstream OpenBMC on Yocto and Linux LTS; Redfish, IPMI 2.0, PLDM/MCTP and SPDM; source-delivered BSP and drivers.

- Hardware-rooted security: secure boot, firmware authentication and rollback protection, attestation, NIST SP 800-193 firmware resiliency.

- Cryptographic agility: a path toward post-quantum algorithms without replacing the management architecture.

- Host-independent telemetry: on-module thermal-anomaly detection, fan-failure prediction and power-trend analysis, planned for early access.

- Rich host interfaces: eSPI, PECI, PCIe with MCTP, I2C/I3C, NC-SI, LTPI and remote KVM - implemented as Logic Fruit FPGA IP.

- Multi-silicon architecture: common software and platform across FPGA SoC families, reducing dependence on a single BMC silicon source.

"AI and datacenter infrastructure is evolving at extraordinary speed, but many of the critical control functions inside a server are still defined by fixed-function silicon. With L-Nex, we want to change that model - building a reconfigurable management platform that customers can help shape for their next-generation systems, and that continues evolving after deployment. Together with L-QNTX™, L-Nex reflects our strategy of building core semiconductor, security and infrastructure technologies in India for global markets," said Sunil Kar, President and CEO, Logic Fruit Technologies.

India-engineered deep technology for global infrastructure

- Module architecture, board design, FPGA fabric RTL, firmware, OpenBMC integration and a substantial share of validation are led by Logic Fruit's India-based engineering team.

- Designed from inception for international datacenter standards and global customers.

- Offers in-country engineering, support and customization for India's growing datacenter, cloud and sovereign AI-compute build-out.

- Gives Indian government, defence and critical-infrastructure programs greater visibility and control over a security-critical server component.

- Marks Logic Fruit's expansion from engineering services into proprietary products, software and licensable IP.

Complementary to L-QNTX™

L-Nex complements Logic Fruit's recently announced L-QNTX™ crypto-agile security platform: L-QNTX addresses cryptographic IP, root of trust and HSMs, while L-Nex addresses the management and control layer of server infrastructure. The two are complementary product platforms; any shared technology will follow their respective development and validation roadmaps.

Early evaluation and design-partner program

- L-Nex is an early product family currently under development.

- Production readiness is targeted for Q3 2027.

- Planned family: L-Nex™ BMC727, BMC628 and BMC928 hardware platforms and the L-Nex™ BMC SW27 software platform.

- Logic Fruit is engaging OEMs, ODMs, hyperscalers, infrastructure operators, silicon partners and technology companies now - while their next-generation platforms are still being architected.

For architecture briefings, evaluation planning or design-partner discussions, contact info@logic-fruit.com or visit www.logic-fruit.com/.

About Logic Fruit Technologies

Logic Fruit Technologies is a deep-tech semiconductor product company headquartered in India and serving customers worldwide. The company's engineering capabilities span FPGA and ASIC design, AI/ML hardware and software systems, high-speed interface IP, mission-critical defence systems and FPGA-based hardware platforms. Logic Fruit serves customers across AI and datacenter infrastructure, aerospace and defence, communications, industrial systems and robotics. With L-Nex™, the company is extending these capabilities into reconfigurable server management, security and datacenter infrastructure.

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