Machtravel.com and Mach Travel App Open for Public Beta Testing

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 1: Mach Travel Solutions Limited (BSE: MACHLTD), a publicly listed technology-enabled travel solutions company, today announced that its B2C Online Travel Agency (OTA) platform, Machtravel.com, along with the Mach Travel mobile application, is now open for public beta testing.

During the public beta phase, users can access and explore multiple travel services on Machtravel.com, including Flights, Hotels, Holidays, MICE, Cruises and Visa services. The platform brings these offerings together under a single digital ecosystem, with a focus on technology, ease of use and competitive pricing.

The public beta marks an important milestone in the development of the Company's B2C travel platform and allows users to experience the platform ahead of its full commercial launch.

The Company invites its shareholders, customers, travel partners and the wider public to explore the website and mobile application, test the booking experience and share their feedback. Inputs received during the beta phase will help the Company further refine the platform, enhance functionality and improve the overall user experience.

As the platform is currently in its beta phase, users may experience slower responsiveness, and certain features and functionalities may continue to be added, modified or optimized. The Company intends to progressively enhance the platform based on real-world usage and feedback received during the testing period.

Commenting on the commencement of public beta testing, Mr. Amit Bhatia, Chairman & Managing Director, Mach Travel Solutions Limited, said:

"Opening Machtravel.com and the Mach Travel App for public beta testing is an important milestone in our B2C journey. Our ambition goes far beyond building another online travel booking platform. Our mission is to revolutionise the way travel is searched, planned and booked by combining technology, a seamless user experience and competitive pricing on a single platform.

This is only the beginning. The platform is currently in beta, and we want our users to be an active part of its evolution. We invite our shareholders, customers, partners and the wider public to test the platform extensively and tell us what works, what does not and what they would like us to build next. Our objective is to continuously improve the platform through technology and customer feedback and build a travel experience that delivers both convenience and value."

The public beta represents another step in Mach Travel Solutions' transformation and its strategy to build a comprehensive travel ecosystem across both its existing businesses and emerging digital B2C offering.

Public Beta Website: https://www.machtravel.com/

About Mach Travel Solutions Limited

Mach Travel Solutions Limited (formerly Mach Conferences & Events Ltd.) is a publicly listed technology-enabled travel solutions company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: MACHLTD). Incorporated in 2004, the Company provides technology-enabled end-to-end travel solutions across Corporate Travel, MICE, B2B, Leisure and Government & Institutional Projects. The Company is also developing a B2C Online Travel Agency (OTA) platform as part of its strategy to build a comprehensive travel ecosystem.

The Company has a strong pan-India presence with offices in Noida, New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar and Ahmedabad, and is accredited by and associated with leading national and international travel associations, including IATA, GBTA, PATA, IATO, ADTOI, OTOAI, SKAL International, JATA, ICPB, EGAC and NIMA. For more information, please visit https://www.machtravelsolutions.com/.

Contact Details

Mach Travel Solutions Limited

Ms. Yashashvi Srivastava

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Email: compliance@machtravel.com

Website: https://www.machtravelsolutions.com/

Safe Harbour

This release contains statements that contain "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Mach Travel's future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, several risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance.

Mach Travel Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future/likely events or circumstances.

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