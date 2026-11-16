Manipal Hospitals Introduces Karnataka's First Toumai Robotic Surgery System in Bengaluru

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 16: Manipal Hospital Millers Road has introduced the MicroPort MedBot Toumai Robotic Surgical System at its Millers Road facility in Bengaluru, marking the first installation of this system in Karnataka. The technology will support surgeries across several specialities, including general surgery, gynaecology, urology and weight-loss surgery.

The new system strengthens Manipal Hospitals' efforts to make minimally invasive surgery available to more patients. Depending on the patient's condition, these procedures are performed through small cuts rather than large incisions, which may help reduce surgical trauma and support recovery.

Toumai combines a high-definition, three-dimensional view of the surgical area with robotic instruments that can move with great precision. The system also helps clear smoke that may build up during surgery and enhances the visibility of blood vessels, helping surgeons see the operating area more clearly.

One of the system's key features is its ability to measure the force applied by surgical instruments to body tissues. This information is displayed on the surgeon's console, helping doctors understand how much pressure they are applying and adjust their movements when handling delicate tissue. Along with the magnified view and precise movements offered by robotic surgery, this feature may also assist in surgeon training and skill development.

Adoption of the Toumai system reflects its focus on introducing technologies that can support patient care. By combining precise robotic movements, a clearer view of the surgical area and real-time information about the force applied to tissues, the system strengthens the hospital's robotic-assisted surgery programme across multiple specialities.

During surgery, understanding how much pressure is applied to delicate tissues is important. Toumai provides a visual indication of the force used by surgical instruments, helping surgeons adjust their movements during sensitive parts of an operation. This feature, combined with the magnified view and precise movements offered by robotic surgery, can also support surgeon training and skill development.

Doctors from Manipal Hospital Millers Road highlighted the Toumai system's enhanced 3D vision, magnification and precise instrument control across various surgical procedures. Dr. Giridhar CM, Consultant - Surgical Oncology used the system to perform an abdominoperineal resection for rectal cancer, a complex operation involving surgery deep within the narrow pelvic region. Dr. Balakrishna S, Consultant - Gastrointestinal Surgery highlighted its role in complex gastrointestinal (GI) procedures such as robotic laparoscopic cholecystectomy, while Dr. Geeth Monnappa, Lead Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology emphasised the benefits of improved precision and magnification. Dr. Mohan K, Consultant - Urology Transplant & Laparoscopic Surgery and Dr. Shashikala Ksheerasagar, Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology highlighted the advantages of minimally invasive surgery and the system's improved camera control, which allows surgeons to adjust the view without depending on assistants. Depending on the procedure and the patient's condition, the minimally invasive approach may help reduce pain and bleeding, support smoother recovery and enable earlier discharge.

"Robotic surgery is evolving beyond precise movements. New systems can also provide surgeons with useful information about what is happening during an operation. Toumai combines information about the force applied by surgical instruments with advanced imaging to support surgeons during procedures. We are pleased to partner with Manipal Hospitals on this important milestone for Karnataka and the growth of robotic surgery in India," said Dr. Mukesh Parmar, Managing Director for MicroPort and MedBot - India & South Asia.

The installation adds to Manipal Hospitals Bengaluru's existing surgical capabilities and reflects its focus on combining medical expertise with advanced technology to support patient care.

For enquires: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/millersroad/

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