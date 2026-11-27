VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 26: SEO and digital marketing professional Manish Kumar has launched a Digital Marketing Course in Delhi NCR for students, freshers, working professionals, freelancers, entrepreneurs and business owners. Enrolment for the first batch is now open, and interested learners can attend a free demo session before joining.

The programme covers SEO, Local SEO, Google Ads, social media marketing, Meta Ads, content planning, landing pages, analytics, lead generation and the responsible use of artificial intelligence. Course information and enrolment details are available at https://manishseo.co.in/digital-marketing-course-in-delhi/

Training is designed around the way marketing activities work together in real business situations. Learners will study customer search behaviour, campaign planning, website experience, conversion paths and performance measurement rather than treating each platform as an isolated tool.

"Most freshers I meet can run a keyword tool, but very few can explain why a page isn't ranking. That's the gap this course is built around," said Manish Kumar.

Practical AI Training With Human Review

AI is included as a supporting tool across research, content planning and campaign preparation. Learners will explore how it can assist with audience-question research, keyword organisation, content briefs, advertising concepts, landing-page ideas and reporting summaries.

The programme also addresses the limitations of AI-generated material. Learners will be encouraged to check accuracy, protect confidential information, review originality and adapt outputs to the intended audience and business objective.

The aim is to help participants use AI more responsibly and efficiently without treating it as a replacement for marketing strategy, reliable data or human judgment.

Job-Oriented Learning and Initial Career Support

The course includes practical exercises based on activities commonly encountered in entry-level digital marketing, SEO, paid-media, content and agency-support roles.

Assignments may include reviewing websites, researching keywords, planning campaigns, evaluating landing pages, preparing content briefs and interpreting performance information.

Initial career support and guidance are also included. Learners will receive direction on suitable digital marketing roles, organising practical work samples, preparing for common interview discussions and applying their skills during the early stages of employment or freelance work.

Career guidance is included; placement or employment is not guaranteed.

Course Details

- Primary format: Instructor-led online training

- Offline option: Selected offline sessions may be available in Delhi NCR, subject to enrolment, schedule and availability

- Batch format: Small-batch training

- Duration: 3-6 months

- Fee: Varies by programme duration and batch format; contact for details

- Start date: The batch begins after enrolments are confirmed

- Demo session: A free introductory demo session is available before enrolment

- Who can join: Students, freshers, working professionals, freelancers, entrepreneurs and business owners

The online-first format is intended to make live training and guided assignments accessible to learners across Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram (Gurgaon), Faridabad and other locations.

About Manish Kumar

Manish Kumar is an SEO expert and digital growth strategist with more than 10 years of experience across organic search, Local SEO, Google Ads, website strategy and lead generation. He provides SEO and digital marketing services alongside practical training informed by current industry work.

Media and course enquiries

Contact: Manish Kumar

Website: https://manishseo.co.in/

Email: hello@manishseo.co.in

Phone/WhatsApp: +91 72101 28892

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)