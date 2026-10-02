MBD Group Marks 70th Establishment Day, Celebrates 70 Years of Learning, Growth and Impact

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 2: MBD Group, a diversified business group marks its 70th Establishment Day today. Established on September 30, 1956, by Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra with a small bookshop in Jalandhar, the Group has evolved over seven decades across businesses including printing, publishing, EdTech, hospitality, real estate, retail, food and beverage, robotics and coding.

For seven decades, this growth has been accompanied by a continued commitment to giving back to society. Through My Best Deeds, MBD Group's umbrella for its CSR initiatives, and the Ashok Malhotra Charitable Trust, the Group has supported causes spanning girl-child education, access to learning through Love to Learn, empowerment of specially abled children through Ashok Karya, disaster relief, environmental conservation and support for underserved communities.

Commenting on the occasion, Satish Bala Malhotra, Chairperson, MBD Group, said, "Seventy years is a landmark in the journey of MBD Group and a reflection of the strong foundation laid by our founder, Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra. Our journey has always been about building institutions for the long term and growing without losing sight of the people and communities connected with us. The 70th Establishment Day is a moment to recognise that journey and the many people who have contributed to it over the years."

Education has been central to MBD Group's journey, and remains closely connected to its vision for the next generation. As the education landscape has evolved from publishing to technology-enabled and experiential learning, the Group has continued to expand access to new-age learning opportunities, particularly for students who may have fewer resources. Through initiatives such as Love to Learn and Robotics Lab on Wheels, students in budget schools are gaining hands-on exposure to robotics, coding, IoT, automation and emerging technologies, while the Group's AI-STEAM initiatives are introducing students to the possibilities of artificial intelligence and future-ready learning.

In 2026, the Group launched the AASOKA Science Kit initiative, aimed at bringing practical science learning to 25,000 students across 400 schools. This focus on access and experiential learning also extends to Robotics Lab on Wheels, which takes technology-led learning directly to schools. The Group aims to reach 1,000 schools and one lakh students over the next five years, reflecting its larger objective of making future-ready learning more accessible. Together, these initiatives seek to equip young people with the skills, confidence and exposure to solve problems, innovate and contribute to a changing society.

The AI-STEAM Lab Championship, held on September 28 at MBD House, is a recent example of this approach. The Championship brought together four students each from 16 schools out of the many schools that participated to develop and present technology-led solutions to real-world challenges, with a prize pool of ₹3.25 lakh. More than a standalone event, the Championship gave students an opportunity to put sustained, hands-on learning into practice and demonstrate how access to emerging technologies can translate into confidence, creativity and problem-solving.

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group, shared, "Education has been an integral part of MBD Group's journey and continues to shape the way we think about the future of youth. From our early years in publishing and learning resources, the education landscape has evolved significantly with technology, and MBD has continued to evolve with it. Through Love to Learn and our other initiatives, we want to make emerging technologies and experiential learning more accessible to students across communities, particularly those who may have fewer opportunities to access them."

Winner of the MBD AI-STEAM Championship, Lavi Public School, Ghevra, New Delhi, said, "Lab on Wheels gave us the opportunity to understand robotics by actually working with the kits, building things and testing our ideas. The MBD AI-STEAM Championship was a chance to take everything we had learnt and put it into practice. The biggest takeaway has been the confidence to build something ourselves and see that our ideas can become real solutions."

The well-being of people and communities is an important part of MBD Group's broader social responsibility approach. Over the years, the Group's focus has extended beyond education and business growth to initiatives that support mental well-being, physical fitness, community participation, environmental stewardship, animal welfare and outreach to underserved communities. Through the Ashok Karya framework and its wider CSR efforts, MBD continues to recognise that healthier, more resilient communities are an important part of building a better society.

This year's association with Run Yodha 2026 is one recent expression of that larger focus. The marathon brought employees together on September 27 and encouraged healthier, more active lifestyles while supporting awareness around hunger. The initiative reflects the Group's belief that well-being is not limited to a single event, but is part of creating a culture in which people are encouraged to look after their physical and mental health and participate in causes beyond the workplace.

Sonica Malhotra Kandhari, Joint Managing Director, MBD Group, said, "As MBD Group marks 70 years, our focus remains on building on the values that have guided us through our journey while responding to the needs of a changing India. The well-being of our people and communities is an important part of that responsibility. Whether through initiatives that encourage physical and mental well-being, create access to learning or give young people exposure to new technologies, we want our efforts to create meaningful and lasting opportunities. Run Yodha is one such example, but our larger commitment extends well beyond any single initiative."

As MBD Group enters its eighth decade, it remains focused on building on its legacy while responding to the changing needs of people, businesses and communities. The journey ahead will continue to connect the Group's roots in education and community development with new opportunities in technology, learning, well-being and innovation. For MBD, the 70th Establishment Day is not only a milestone to look back on, but a moment to reaffirm the responsibility of creating meaningful opportunities for the generations ahead.

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