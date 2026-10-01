Medigrad Crosses 5,000 Doctors Upskilled Through Its Post-MBBS Medical Education Programs

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 1: Medigrad Learning Pvt. Ltd., a healthcare edtech platform focused on post-MBBS medical education, has announced that it has successfully upskilled more than 5,000 doctors across India through its fellowship and certificate programs. Since its inception in 2018, the company has also delivered over 30,000 learning hours and built collaborations with more than 80 leading hospitals, reflecting the growing demand for flexible, practice-oriented medical education among working healthcare professionals.

As India's healthcare landscape continues to evolve, the need for continuous skill development has become increasingly important for doctors seeking to specialize without interrupting their clinical practice. While traditional postgraduate pathways often require significant time away from work, Medigrad's learning model combines online academic instruction with hands-on clinical training at partner hospitals, allowing doctors to continue treating patients while advancing their professional expertise.

The milestone highlights a broader shift in how medical professionals are approaching lifelong learning. With newer treatment protocols, rapidly advancing medical technologies, and increasing patient expectations, continuous education has become an essential component of clinical practice. Flexible learning models are enabling doctors to acquire specialized knowledge while remaining active in hospitals and clinics, reducing the trade-off between career progression and patient care.

"Our vision has always been to remove barriers that prevent doctors from pursuing advanced education," said Mohit Arora, Co-Founder and CEO of Medigrad. "Every doctor should have the opportunity to build specialized clinical skills without putting their career on hold. Reaching this milestone reinforces our belief that accessible and practical medical education can create meaningful impact across the healthcare ecosystem."

The company's network of more than 80 hospital partners plays a central role in its training model by providing structured clinical exposure alongside theoretical learning. This integrated approach is designed to help doctors apply newly acquired skills in real-world healthcare settings, strengthening both professional development and clinical outcomes.

"Our mission extends beyond education," said Puneet Sharma, Co-Founder and COO of Medigrad. "By helping doctors continuously upgrade their skills, we are contributing to better patient outcomes and supporting a stronger healthcare workforce. The impact of every trained doctor reaches far beyond the classroom."

Healthcare experts have increasingly emphasized the importance of continuing medical education as India works to address growing demand for specialized care across urban and rural regions. As more doctors look for flexible pathways to enhance their expertise, hybrid learning models are emerging as a practical solution for balancing education with clinical responsibilities.

With more than 5,000 doctors trained, over 30,000 hours of learning delivered, and an expanding network of hospital collaborations, Medigrad aims to further strengthen its role in advancing post-MBBS medical education while supporting the next generation of healthcare professionals through accessible, clinically relevant learning opportunities.

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Mohit Arora

Puneet Sharma

Medigrad Learning Pvt. Ltd.

MBBS Education in India

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