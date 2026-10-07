Metanoia, Aethertek, and TechPhosis Team Up to Drive 6G FR3 Technology in India

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 7: Aligned with the Make-in-India, Design-in-India, and Integrate-in-India initiatives, Metanoia and Aethertek announced a strategic collaboration with TechPhosis to develop and commercialize 5G FR2 and next-generation 6G FR3 solutions across India's growing telecommunications market.

The initiative integrates the Metanoia-Aethertek Albizia FR2/FR3 radio with TechPhosis's 5G Core (5GC) and Distributed Unit (DU) platforms, establishing resilient, open-architecture private and public cellular networks throughout the region.

"To support India's 6G ambitions, we are proud to launch one of the first 6G radios with Metanoia and Aethertek Albizia FR2/FR3 radio platform. Metanoia's MOSART software empowers early 6G FR3 researchers to build customized solutions," said Ritesh Aggarwal, CEO of TechPhosis.

Advancing Open Standards: O-RAN WG7 and MOSART

A pivotal component of this initiative is Metanoia's introduction of MOSART (Metanoia Open Source Advanced Radio Technology) software, running on O-RAN Alliance Working Group 7 (WG7) white-box radio hardware architectures. Available on GitLab, MOSART natively supports standard WG7 platforms, including 24dBm indoor, 5W outdoor, and FR2/FR3 50dBm outdoor radio units.

WG7 specifications enable open radio hardware design to lower development costs, while MOSART provides equipment builders, system integrators, and operators a solid baseline to customize without proprietary vendor lock-in.

"Coupling O-RAN WG7 hardware with our MOSART software commercializes open radio platforms. Alongside partners like SERA Network, Aethertek and TechPhosis, we are creating a practical path from 5G FR2 today to 6G FR3 tomorrow," said Stewart Wu, CEO of Metanoia.

Partnering with Aethertek for Albizia FR2/FR3

Metanoia and Aethertek partnered to develop the Albizia FR2/FR3 radio platform, combining Metanoia's Cobra MT2824 SoC baseband chip with Aethertek's NOVA Antenna-in-Module (AiM).

This modular beamforming architecture streamlines the migration toward FR3 spectrum, enabling Indian operators to validate high-capacity, low-latency 5G-Advanced and pioneer early 6G deployments with proven RF efficiency.

"This collaboration strengthens our shared ability to deliver next-generation O-RUs with validated beamforming and RF performance," said Perry Lin, Director of Business Development at Aethertek. "Working together with Metanoia and TechPhosis ensures we can accelerate customer deployments and commercialize advanced radio platforms with confidence."

Commercial FR1 and FR2 radios Powered by Metanoia Cobra MT2824 SoC

At the foundation of these high-performance open radios is Metanoia's Cobra MT2824 Digital Front End (DFE) SoC. Delivering power efficiency, compact dimensions, and versatility, the Cobra MT2824 powers multiple commercialized ORU products deployed across enterprise and carrier networks.

"SERA Network is proud to be first to market with Metanoia Cobra MT2824-based FR-1 ORU products," said Jerry Chien, CEO of SERA Network. "Our 24dBm and 5W units lead in power and size, and MOSART open-source software allows our radios to serve as extensible platforms meeting unique customer requirements."

By uniting Metanoia's Cobra MT2824 silicon, Aethertek's FR2/FR3 AiM modules, and TechPhosis's DU and 5G core stacks, the partners deliver an open ecosystem ready for 5G and 6G development.

Please come to India Mobile Congress Hall 1 BP 18 to explore MOSART powered ORUs: Albizia FR2/FR3 radio, SERA 24dBm and 5W FR1 radios.

About Metanoia

Metanoia Communications Inc. specializes in Software Defined Radio (SDR) and 5G/B5G PHY semiconductor solutions for Open RAN Radio Units and Small Cells. Powered by its proprietary MOSART® platform, its programmable baseband and RF SoCs support 4T4R FR1 and 2T2R FR2 architectures, ensuring full compliance with evolving 3GPP and O-RAN standards.

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