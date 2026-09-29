Microland Foundation and Nilgiris District Administration join hands for a healthier, cleaner and more resilient Nilgiris

PRNewswire

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 29: In a significant step towards strengthening the social and environmental resilience of the Nilgiris, the Nilgiris District Administration and Microland Foundation (MLF) have entered into two strategic partnerships aimed at addressing some of the district's most important community and environmental priorities.

The two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) focus on Pain-Free Nilgiris (PFN), a district-wide initiative to strengthen palliative and geriatric care, and Solid Waste Management in Masinagudi, an initiative designed to establish a sustainable and community-led model for waste management in one of the Nilgiris' most ecologically sensitive regions. Together, these initiatives represent a broader commitment by the District Administration and Microland Foundation to build stronger local systems, empower communities and create models that can deliver lasting impact across the Nilgiris.

Building a healthier and more robust Nilgiris

Pain-Free Nilgiris (PFN) is a district-wide initiative focused on strengthening access to palliative and geriatric care, particularly for people living with serious or life-limiting illnesses.

The initiative brings together healthcare institutions, government stakeholders, civil society organisations, frontline workers and community networks to create stronger coordination across the continuum of care. By strengthening referral systems, frontline capabilities and community support, PFN seeks to bring quality care closer to people and their homes. The ambition goes beyond providing individual services; it is to strengthen the ecosystem of care across the district, enabling communities and local institutions to work together to improve the quality of life for some of the Nilgiris' most vulnerable residents.

Creating a model for sustainable waste management

The second partnership focuses on Masinagudi, where the District Administration and Microland Foundation will work together to strengthen the existing waste management ecosystem.

The initiative will focus on improving waste segregation, collection, processing and resource recovery, while strengthening the operations of the Resource Recovery Centre (RRC) in Masinagudi. Equally important will be capacity building for sanitation workers and local institutions and greater participation by the community. Partners like Gandhipet Welfare Society will serve as the implementation partner, supporting the day-to-day operations and management of the Resource Recovery Centre. Masinagudi's unique combination of conservation, tourism and community livelihoods makes it an important setting for developing a model that demonstrates how environmental protection, responsible waste management and community participation can work together.

A long-term commitment to the Nilgiris

Microland Foundation's engagement with the Nilgiris has evolved over several years through partnerships with communities, government departments, educational institutions, healthcare providers, NGOs and civil society organisations. Its work in the region spans healthcare, palliative care, education, climate awareness, environmental sustainability, solid waste management and community capacity building. The Foundation's approach has been to work alongside local stakeholders, strengthen existing systems and build solutions that are locally relevant and can be sustained over the long term.

The latest partnerships mark an important next step in that journey, moving from individual interventions towards integrated, community-embedded models that strengthen the district's capacity.

Tmt. Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru, I.A.S., District Collector, Nilgiris, said, "These initiatives demonstrate the power of public-private partnerships in addressing complex challenges through collective action. By strengthening local capacities, improving service delivery, and enabling the adoption of better systems, processes and tools, such collaborations help create sustainable solutions that will support long-term development across the Nilgiris."

Kalpana Kar, Managing Trustee, Microland Foundation, said, "The Nilgiris is a region of extraordinary natural beauty, cultural richness and close-knit communities. Our commitment is to work with the District Administration and our partners to strengthen the systems that enable these communities to thrive. Whether it is ensuring that people receive compassionate care closer to home or creating sustainable solutions for protecting the environment, we believe lasting impact comes from collaboration, community ownership and building capabilities that endure. These partnerships are an important milestone in our continuing commitment to the Nilgiris."

Rajashree Pinnamaneni, President, Gandhipet Welfare Society, said, "Masinagudi is a unique landscape where conservation, tourism and community livelihoods intersect. We are honoured to lead the implementation of this initiative and look forward to working alongside the local body, communities and Microland Foundation to build a cleaner and more sustainable waste management system that protects the ecological character of the Nilgiris while improving the quality of life for residents."

Towards a model Nilgiris

The two initiatives are united by a common philosophy: lasting change is created by strengthening local capabilities, building partnerships and enabling communities to take ownership of solutions.

The next phase will focus on implementation, stakeholder engagement, capacity building and institutional strengthening. The longer-term objective is to develop practical, sustainable and replicable models that can strengthen health and environmental outcomes not only in the communities directly served, but potentially across the wider Nilgiris.

Together, the Nilgiris District Administration and Microland Foundation are working towards a vision of a healthier, cleaner, compassionate and resilient Nilgiris, where community well-being and environmental stewardship reinforce each other.

About Microland Foundation

Established in 2016, Microland Foundation advances inclusive and lasting social change across four interconnected priorities: Employability, Health, Education and Environment.

The Foundation works alongside communities and partners to develop solutions that address immediate needs while building the capabilities and systems required for long-term progress. Its approach combines technology, innovation and local knowledge, with a strong emphasis on community ownership, collaboration and creating models that can be replicated and scaled.

For more information, visit: https://www.microland.com/about/microland-foundation

Media contact: somya.trivedi@microlandfoundation.com

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