Midland Credit Management India recognized for workplace excellence, inclusion and well-being

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 5: Midland Credit Management (MCM) India, an Encore Capital Group company, today announced several important workplace recognitions in India, underscoring its continued commitment to building a high-trust, high-performance culture where employees can grow, lead and thrive.

These recognitions highlight the organization's focus on creating an environment anchored in its core values of care, inclusion, collaboration, and innovation. Through sustained investments in leadership development, employee listening, career growth, inclusion and well-being, the company continues to strengthen a workplace where employees are supported to do their best work and contribute to long-term value creation for our consumers, colleagues and communities.

MCM India earned multiple distinctions in the 2026 Avtar & Seramount workplace studies. The company was recognized among the Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) and inducted into the prestigious Best Companies Hall of Honor, reflecting its sustained commitment to advancing opportunities for women in the workplace. It was also recognized as a Champion of Inclusion in the Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI) 2026 and named among the Best Companies for Workplace Wellness 2026.

Further reinforcing its commitment to workplace excellence, Midland Credit Management India was recognized among the Top 10 India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2026 in the large company category by Great Place to Work® India. This distinction reflects the experiences and voices of employees and recognizes organizations that are advancing workplace experiences and opportunities for women.

"At MCM, we believe a strong culture is a business imperative. The recognitions we have received in India reflect years of deliberate investment in our people, leadership capabilities and workplace practices," said Jaison Thomas, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Midland Credit Management India. "We are committed to building an environment where employees can grow meaningful careers, contribute at their highest potential and feel a genuine sense of belonging. These honors reinforce that our values-led approach continues to create positive outcomes for our people, our consumers and our stakeholders."

These awards underscore MCM's belief that organizational success begins with engaged employees and effective leaders. The company continues to invest in leadership development, career mobility, learning opportunities, employee listening tools and programs that strengthen inclusion and belonging.

"Recognition is most meaningful when it reflects the lived experiences of employees," said Sashirekha Kandadai Raman, Vice President, Human Resources, Midland Credit Management India, "The industry appreciation is a testament to the culture colleagues help create every day, one grounded in trust, respect, inclusion and continuous growth. Across our organization, we remain focused on listening to employee feedback, developing leaders from within and creating employee experiences that enable individuals and teams to thrive together."

These India recognitions are complemented by Encore Capital Group's inclusion among America's Greatest Workplaces 2026 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group for the second consecutive year. While distinct from MCM's local awards, the recognition reflects Encore's broader commitment to employee experience, leadership effectiveness, workplace culture and employee well-being.

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe Encore purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers.

Encore partners with individuals as they repay their debt obligations, helping them on the road to financial recovery and ultimately improving their economic well-being. Encore is the first and only company of its kind to operate with a Consumer Bill of Rights that provides industry-leading commitments to consumers. Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S & P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about the company can be found at http://www.encorecapital.com.

About Midland Credit Management, an Encore Capital Group Company

Midland Credit Management (MCM) is a company that works with consumers to resolve their past-due financial obligations. Since 1953, MCM has been working with consumers to achieve a healthy financial outlook by empowering consumers through education and customized payment plans. https://www.midlandcredit.com/.

Media Contact in India

puneet.nayyar@encorecapital.com

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