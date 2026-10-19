Moscow Developers Test AI for Documentation and Quality Control

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 19: Russian real estate developers are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence-based technologies to improve the quality and efficiency of construction. New pilot projects involving such solutions were agreed at the Moscow Startup Summit, where developers and technology companies discussed testing innovations directly at construction sites with the support of the Moscow Innovation Cluster.

As part of its innovation pilot testing programme, the Moscow Innovation Cluster helps companies test new technologies in real-world construction environments. Solutions currently being piloted at developers' sites include technologies for automated document review and quality control of finishing works.

"Moscow's construction sector is one of the leaders in adopting digital services and products across all stages of the development process, from design to commissioning. Artificial intelligence-based technologies make quality control and document management more accurate and efficient. When such solutions are tested directly at the sites of major developers, technology companies have an opportunity to adapt their products to real industry needs and move more quickly towards implementation," said Maxim Vlasov, Deputy CEO of the Moscow Innovation Cluster.

Construction company COLDY will test Normachecker, a system that automatically reviews design, working, as-built and cost-estimate documentation for compliance with GOST standards, SNiP construction regulations and other mandatory requirements. Artificial intelligence identifies non-compliance issues and suggests ways to correct them, helping engineers reduce the time spent on manual reviews and eliminate errors before construction work begins.

At the Admiral residential development by Hals-Development Group, a hardware and software system called Provision360, developed by Mindset, will be tested. The system uses panoramic imaging, laser scanning and artificial intelligence to identify defects in finishing works and compare the collected data with the building information model. This enables quality control at different stages of construction and allows contractors to be quickly directed to address identified issues.

Pilot testing gives technology companies an opportunity to validate their solutions in real-world conditions and secure their first customer. More than 300 testing sites across federal, municipal and commercial infrastructure are currently available, and 729 pilot tests have been conducted in Moscow since 2020. Developers can receive a Moscow Innovation Cluster grant of up to RUB 4 million to support a pilot project.

The parties agreed at the Moscow Startup Summit to pilot solutions developed by Normachecker and Mindset at COLDY and Hals-Development sites with the support of the Moscow Innovation Cluster.

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