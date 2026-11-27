VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 27: Reinforcing its commitment to progressive and future-ready education, Neerja Modi School (NMS), Jaipur, has initiated Pragya 2026 - The National Schools Conclave on AI - Humanities and Public Policy, scheduled for 28-29 November at its Jaipur campus.

Organised in partnership with Public Policy India (PPI) and STRIDE, a think tank engaged in public policy research and institutional capacity building, the initiative brings together technology, interdisciplinary learning and real-world problem-solving.

As artificial intelligence increasingly influences industries, governance and society, Neerja Modi School is taking a proactive approach to integrating emerging technologies with critical thinking, research, ethical reasoning and innovation.

What distinguishes Pragya is its emphasis on moving beyond the conventional applications of artificial intelligence. The conclave is intended to encourage students to explore the relationship between technology and society, examine contemporary challenges and develop evidence-based, AI-enabled solutions.

Student proposals address a diverse range of issues, including organ donation, agricultural challenges, groundwater management and social welfare, demonstrating the relevance of interdisciplinary learning in addressing complex real-world problems.

Through an innovative format that combines policy research, expert engagement and prototype development, students will defend their recommendations before a jury and subsequently translate their ideas into practical solutions.

Speaking about the initiative, Ms. Indu Dubey, Principal, Neerja Modi School, Jaipur, said:

"At Neerja Modi School, we recognise the importance of staying ahead in an evolving educational landscape. Through initiatives such as Pragya, we are creating opportunities for students to engage with emerging technologies, think across disciplines and develop the confidence to address complex real-world challenges. Our focus is on nurturing informed, innovative and socially responsible young leaders."

The collaboration with Public Policy India and STRIDE brings professional expertise and contemporary policy perspectives into the school education ecosystem, creating opportunities for meaningful engagement between young learners and domain experts.

"The questions these students are asking about AI, on privacy, fairness and who is accountable, are the questions India's policymakers are asking too. Pragya shows that young people can do serious policy work when they are given the evidence, the tools and an audience that takes them seriously," said Yash Agarwal, Founder, Public Policy India and STRIDE.

Through Pragya 2026, Neerja Modi School is demonstrating how educational institutions can anticipate emerging global trends and translate them into innovative learning experiences.

By bringing artificial intelligence, the humanities and public policy together on a national platform, NMS is reinforcing its position as a forward-thinking institution committed to educational innovation, interdisciplinary excellence and preparing the next generation of leaders.

About Neerja Modi School -

Established in 2001, Neerja Modi School (NMS), Jaipur, is a co-educational day-cum-day-boarding school offering an educational journey from kindergarten to Grade 12. With approximately 4,600 students and 350 educators, the school brings together students from diverse cultural, socioeconomic and geographical backgrounds. Guided by its commitment to making world-class education accessible and affordable, its progressive educational approach combines academic excellence with sports, visual and performing arts, community engagement and leadership development.

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