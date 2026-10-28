Neerja Modi School, Jaipur, Hosts Author Christopher Charles Doyle for a Session on Mahabharata Mysteries

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 28: Neerja Modi School, Jaipur, hosted author Christopher Charles Doyle on October 13 for an interactive session with students of Grades X to XII, exploring the mysteries of the Mahabharata and the possible connections between the ancient Indian epic, science, history and technology.

The session encouraged students to look beyond familiar interpretations of the Mahabharata and examine its stories through curiosity, research and critical thinking. Doyle, known for his The Mahabharata Quest series and The Pataala Prophecy series, discussed the questions and lesser-explored aspects of the epic that have informed his research and writing.

During the interaction, Doyle drew on more than 12 years of research into the Mahabharata to examine how historical accounts, scientific concepts and ancient narratives can open new avenues for investigation. He also discussed his forthcoming book, The Curse of the Kurus Conspiracy, part of the Mahabharata: The Itihasa series.

Exploring the Mahabharata Through Science and History

A key focus of the session was the meaning of the Sanskrit word Itihasa, commonly associated with traditional historical narratives. Doyle encouraged students to consider the epic not merely as a collection of stories but as a text that raises questions about history, human behaviour, knowledge and the interpretation of the past.

Rather than presenting ready-made answers, the author invited students to question assumptions and explore the difference between established facts, interpretations and possibilities. The discussion highlighted the importance of examining evidence and remaining open to new questions while studying ancient literature.

To introduce the subject, Doyle referred to historical structures and unexplained engineering questions associated with the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt and the ancient Roman temple complex at Baalbek in Lebanon. These examples prompted students to consider how monumental structures were constructed and what they reveal about the knowledge, skills and methods available to earlier civilizations.

Connecting Ancient Narratives With Modern Scientific Concepts

The discussion also explored scientific concepts related to sound, vibration and the movement of objects. Doyle referred to the John Keely engine, historically associated with claims about sound and sympathetic vibrations, as well as acoustophoresis, a scientific process that uses acoustic fields to manipulate and move particles, including biological cells.

These examples provided a starting point for examining the extraordinary weapons and unusual abilities described in the Mahabharata. The conversation also touched on Ghatotkacha, the powerful and enormous figure in the epic, encouraging students to reflect on how extraordinary descriptions in ancient narratives can be interpreted.

The discussion presented these connections as subjects for inquiry rather than established scientific explanations of events described in the epic. This approach gave students an opportunity to distinguish between scientific principles that can be demonstrated and historical or literary questions that require further evidence.

Encouraging Curiosity and Critical Thinking Among Students

Through the session, Neerja Modi School provided students with an opportunity to engage with Indian epic literature from interdisciplinary perspectives. By bringing together mythology, historical questions, scientific concepts and contemporary writing, the interaction encouraged students to think critically about familiar narratives.

The programme also demonstrated how discussions around literature can extend beyond the classroom, connecting traditional texts with questions about technology, civilization and the development of human knowledge.

The session concluded with students reflecting on the questions raised during the discussion and the many interpretations that continue to surround the Mahabharata. The interaction with Christopher Charles Doyle offered students an engaging opportunity to explore one of India's most significant epics through research, discussion and intellectual curiosity.

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