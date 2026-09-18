New Girls' Hostel-1 Inaugurated at RGIPT Sivasagar Campus

PNN

Sivasagar (Assam) [India], September 18: The newly completed Girls' Hostel-1 at the Sivasagar Campus of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) was inaugurated on Thursday, 17 September 2026. The new hostel marks an important step towards strengthening residential facilities and improving student amenities at the Campus.

Professor Harish Hirani, Director, RGIPT, inaugurated the hostel as the Chief Guest. Professor M. S. Bala, Registrar, RGIPT, was also present on the occasion. Dr. Chinmoy Jit Sarma, In-Charge, RGIPT Sivasagar Campus, welcomed the dignitaries and highlighted the growing need for additional residential facilities for students.

The newly inaugurated Girls' Hostel-1 has a capacity of "100 girl students". It will increase the hostel capacity at the Sivasagar Campus and provide additional accommodation for girl students.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Harish Hirani, Director, RGIPT, said that the number of girl students seeking admission to the Sivasagar Campus has been steadily increasing. The existing girl hostel had become insufficient to meet the growing demand for accommodation. In some cases, three students had to be accommodated in a single room due to the shortage of space.

"The completion of Girls' Hostel-1 is an important step towards meeting the growing residential needs of our girl students. The new facility will provide additional accommodation and contribute to a safe, comfortable, and conducive living environment. RGIPT remains committed to strengthening student facilities and creating an environment that supports academic growth and overall development," said Professor Harish Hirani.

The inauguration marks another milestone in the development of the RGIPT Sivasagar Campus under the leadership of Professor Harish Hirani following his assumption of charge as Director, RGIPT. The expansion of hostel infrastructure reflects the Institute's continued efforts to improve student amenities and support the growing academic community.

The new hostel is expected to help accommodate the increasing number of girl students in the present and coming academic sessions and further strengthen the residential facilities at the Campus.

Dr. Chinmoy Jit Sarma expressed his appreciation to Professor Harish Hirani, Director, RGIPT; Professor M. S. Bala, Registrar, RGIPT; and all officers, faculty members, staff, CPWD personnel, executing agencies, and others involved in the planning, construction, and completion of the hostel project.

The inauguration of Girls' Hostel-1 is a significant step towards further strengthening infrastructure and student support facilities at RGIPT Sivasagar Campus.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)