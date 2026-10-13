NexiGO Energy Partners with TecWork's QualityPro to Digitise Quality Management

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 12: NexiGO Energy Pvt. Ltd., manufacturer of advanced battery solutions for electric vehicles, today announced a partnership with TecWork Global Business Solutions to implement QualityPro, a cloud-based Quality Management Software (QMS), across its operations.

The move will further digitalise and streamline NexiGO's quality processes through an integrated digital platform covering document management, non-conformance and corrective action (NC/CAPA) workflows, supplier quality management, complaint handling, and audit management.

As NexiGO scaled to meet growing demand in the EV battery market, the company sought a system that could centralise documentation, automate compliance workflows, provide leadership with real-time visibility into quality performance, support continuous audit preparedness, and improve access to quality information.

"The TecWork implementation team has been exceptionally supportive and responsive throughout the process," said Satyabrata Dash, Quality & Compliance Manager at NexiGO Energy. "They took the time to understand our specific requirements and adapt the system to our needs, and we look forward to leveraging QualityPro to strengthen our quality operations."

"We're delighted to partner with NexiGO Energy as they scale their operations in the competitive EV battery sector," said Chirag Panjwani, Director at TecWork Global Business Solutions. "QualityPro is built for manufacturers who need both flexibility and rigour in their quality systems, and this partnership reflects our commitment to supporting growth-stage companies with scalable quality infrastructure."

NexiGO Energy's implementation of QualityPro QMS for electric vehicles is part of the company's digital transformation journey as it continues to expand across the automotive, industrial, and medical sectors.

About NexiGO Energy Pvt. Ltd.

NexiGO Energy designs and manufactures high-performance battery packs for light electric vehicles and energy storage applications. Headquartered in Hyderabad, the company serves customers across the automotive, industrial, and medical sectors, with a focus on ultra-fast charging, thermal management, and scalable charging infrastructure.

About QualityPro by TecWork

QualityPro is a cloud-based Quality Management Software solution built for manufacturers seeking scalable, compliance-driven quality operations. The platform includes digital document management, automated SOP oversight, change control, audit trails, NC/CAPA workflows, supplier quality management, and complaint handling.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)