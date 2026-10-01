NMIMS School of Business Management MBA 2027 Application Closes on 10 October

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: Applications for the MBA 2027 intake at NMIMS School of Business Management (SBM) are set to close on 10 October 2026, giving aspiring management professionals a final opportunity to apply.

The flagship MBA Core programme is offered across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad campuses under the aegis of NMIMS SBM, ensuring a unified, rigorous, academic foundation while exposing students to diverse business ecosystems across India. The Mumbai campus of NMIMS SBM also offers specialised MBA programmes in Human Resources, Pharmaceutical Management, Business Analytics and Digital Transformation.

Designed to connect academic learning with practical business exposure, the programme brings together industry interactions, live projects, business case challenges and experiential learning. Students can apply management concepts to real-world business challenges while developing perspectives across functions and industries from day one.

Recent recognitions of NMIMS School of Business Management, Mumbai include the Financial Times Masters in Management Ranking 2026, where it was ranked 73rd globally, 10th among Indian institutes and 29th globally for Career Progress.

The school's industry engagement is reflected in its 2024-26 placement outcomes, with 1,800+ recruiters participating and 100% placement assistance provided across campuses. Students received opportunities across sectors including BFSI, consulting, FMCG, IT and analytics, established companies and start-ups, with an average CTC of ₹24.60 lakh and a highest CTC of ₹41.28 lakh.

Applicants for the NMIMS SBM MBA 2027 programme must complete both their NMAT 2026 registration and the NMIMS SBM application process by 10 October 2026.

NMIMS SBM MBA Application and Selection Process:

Stage 1: Steps to Apply for NMIMS SBM MBA:

Visit https://nmat.nmims.edu, Fill Step-1 and submit. Verify your email, complete your NMAT registration and pay the exam fee.

Revisit https://nmat.nmims.edu, click on Step 2, and log in using the NMAT by GMAC ID & password. Complete the NMIMS application form, select the preferred programme(s), and pay the application fee.

Full details on eligibility, deadlines, and courses are available on the official website. Candidates are advised to complete both steps well within the deadline.

Stage 2: Competency test and Personal Interview by NMIMS

** The final merit list will be prepared based on NMAT score, personal interview, competency test, work experience and academic performance.

Registrations for NMAT and NMIMS SBM close on 10th October 2026. Don't miss your chance to secure admission to one of India's most sought-after management institutions.

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