Odyssey Elevators Opens New Corporate Headquarters & Experience Centre in Chennai

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 7: Odyssey Elevators has inaugurated its new Corporate Headquarters and Elevator Experience Centre in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, marking an important milestone in the company's rapid expansion and its preparations for the next phase of growth.

From beginning with a team of just five employees, Odyssey has grown to nearly 100 professionals within months, while rapidly expanding its footprint across multiple states in India. This simultaneous growth in people, geographic presence and customer reach reflects the company's accelerating presence in India's premium home elevator market

Led by Founder Directors Raamkumar, Ramachandran and Thanumalaya Perumal, the leadership team brings more than 20 years of elevator industry experience. Odyssey's philosophy is centred around four priorities - safety, engineering, design and customer experience.

Odyssey offers elevators manufactured in Europe, bringing European engineering, contemporary aesthetics and advanced technology to Indian homes. Its distinctive circular India's 1st electric home elevators have become an important part of the company's design identity, combining architectural elegance with space-efficient engineering.

A New Experience for Homeowners and Architects

The newly inaugurated Odyssey Experience Centre allows homeowners, architects, developers and partners to experience the elevators firsthand - from ride quality and technology to materials, finishes, safety features and customisation possibilities.

From Chennai to the World

Speaking on the occasion, Founder Directors Thanumalaya Perumal & Raamkumar said:

"Growing from five people to nearly 100 in such a short period has reinforced our conviction in what we are building. But for us, this is only the beginning.

Our ambition is to build Odyssey into an Indian-born global brand in premium home mobility - recognised for beautiful design, engineering excellence, uncompromising safety and an exceptional customer experience."

They added:

"This new headquarters is more than a larger office. It is the launchpad for Odyssey's next chapter - building stronger in India and preparing to take the brand to international markets."

With an expanding team, a growing presence in India and plans for international markets, Odyssey is building towards its long-term vision of becoming a trusted and recognised global name in premium home mobility.

About Odyssey Elevators

Odyssey Elevators is a premium home elevator company headquartered in Chennai, India. The company offers European-manufactured home elevators combining advanced engineering, contemporary design, safety and customisation for modern homes.

Odyssey Elevators

3, 3rd E Street, Kamaraj Nagar,

Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai - 600041

For more information: www.odysseyelevators.com

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