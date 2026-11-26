PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26: Officeworks, one of Australia's leading omnichannel retailers, today inaugurated its Global Capability Centre (GCC) at Manyata Tech Park, Bengaluru. Known as Officeworks Bengaluru, the centre is a key step in the company's multi-year transformation, built on a simple idea: as customers' needs change, Officeworks must keep evolving to serve them well.

Customers move seamlessly between online and in store, and expect experiences that are fast, personal and easy. Officeworks Bengaluru works alongside the Melbourne support office, complimenting talent in data, digital, AI and core retail to help Officeworks respond. Together, we can move faster, build better experiences for customers and team members, and strengthen the foundations that underpin everyday low prices, wide range and inspiring omnichannel experiences.

Team members at Officeworks Bengaluru support people, merchandising, customer and finance functions; data, analytics and AI; digital and technology engineering; core retail platforms, including Officeworks' SAP and Salesforce environment; and omnichannel and customer experience.

Officeworks Managing Director John Gualtieri said: "Customers' needs are changing, and our job is to keep pace and keep delivering real value. Officeworks Bengaluru is an important step in becoming a digital-native retailer. This is not a separate operation. It is part of one global Officeworks team, with the same purpose, values and accountability for delivering our strategy. By bringing together the skills and expertise of our teams in Australia and Bengaluru, we can strengthen our capability in data, digital, AI and retail, and deliver even better experiences for our customers and team members."

The centre is built around Officeworks' four values: we begin with customers, we do the right thing, we execute with accountability, and we lead with ambition. As founding team members, the Bengaluru team will contribute to transformation programmes with global exposure, clear development pathways and modern platforms.

About Officeworks

More than 30 years of helping Australians bring big ideas to life at low prices.

Since opening our first store in Richmond, Victoria in 1994, Officeworks has grown to become Australia's leading destination for technology, stationery, furniture, education and art supplies.

Today, Officeworks operates more than 175 stores nationwide, offers 40,000 products at low prices, and provides specialised services including Print & Create and Geeks2U. Supported by thousands of team members across Australia and our global offices in India and the Philippines, we help families, students and businesses work, learn, create and connect.

Alongside delivering a seamless omnichannel experience, we're committed to creating positive impacts for our people, customers and the communities where we live and work.

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