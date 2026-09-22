Onward Technologies renews multi-year Managed Digital Services contract valued at ₹44.46 Crore

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: Onward Technologies Limited (BSE: 517536) (NSE: ONWARDTEC), announced the renewal of a multi-year Managed Digital Services contract valued at approximately ₹44 Crore (Rupees Forty Four Crore) with one of the world's leading manufacturers of construction and mining equipment. The contract extends from August 2026 to August 2029 and represents a 72% increase in value over the previous engagement.

The engagement covers Managed Digital Services supporting the customer's global e-commerce and aftermarket business platforms. This includes application development and enhancement, cloud-native engineering, microservices architecture, API development, DevOps-enabled delivery, testing, deployment and integration services.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Jigar Mehta, Managing Director, Onward Technologies, said:

"This renewal reflects the confidence that our customers place in Onward Technologies' engineering expertise and delivery capabilities. We remain focused on delivering high-quality digital engineering solutions that create long-term value for our customers."

About Onward Technologies Limited

Onward Technologies Limited (BSE: 517536) (NSE: ONWARDTEC) is a software outsourcing company specializing in digital and engineering research & development (ER & D) services for global clients. Headquartered in Mumbai, India, the company works closely with customers across North America and Europe, supporting product development and engineering initiatives across sectors such as Industrial Equipment, Off-Highway, Energy, Data Centers, Automotive, Rail Transportation, Healthcare and Life Sciences. Onward Technologies operates through its 12 global offices and India based delivery centers, providing scalable offshore delivery, domain expertise, and integrated engineering solutions to its customers. More information at www.onwardgroup.com

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