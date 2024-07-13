Over 1000 Shoppers Gather at AnamCara #TheLaunchEdit to Celebrate Fashion and Creativity

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 13: The launch of the exclusive pop-up exhibition, AnamCara #TheLaunchEdit, featured a diverse selection of apparel, footwear, bags, accessories, and more at the Ambawatta Complex, Mehrauli, the vibrant shopping hub of New Delhi. The exhibition was a resounding success, aiming to promote homegrown brands and offer a wide range of products to excite the audience.

From MeRo, Ramola Bachchan's First Resort, Farah Sanjana, G+, Sanya Taneja, Art Joules by Niharika Ghai and Stone Tantra, the exhibition featured over 50 brands. Each brand reflected its creators' unique vision and style, adding significant value to the event.

Sharing her excitement, Japna Gagan Singh Co-founder of AnamCara said, "AnamCara #TheLaunchEdit was such a fantastic opportunity for us to bring together a diverse array of talent and showcase their creativity and craftsmanship. The vibrant atmosphere and the enthusiastic response from shoppers really reaffirmed Mehrauli's status as Delhi's premier shopping hub. We're so thrilled to have contributed to this lively and dynamic community."

The event not only highlighted the diverse talent in the fashion industry but also underscored the potential for future collaborations and growth within Delhi's fashion scene.

Overwhelmed with the response, Tanya Juneja Co-founder of AnamCara, added, "AnamCara #TheLaunchEdit truly showcased the best of Delhi's fashion scene. The energy and engagement from shoppers were incredible. We are proud to have enhanced the value of this renowned shopping hub. We're already looking forward to our second edition on October 14th, during Diwali. This upcoming edition will feature a stunning Indo-Western and festive collection, perfect for celebrating the season in style."

With the success of AnamCara #TheLaunchEdit, the co-founders are eager to continue supporting and promoting fashion creativity. The next exhibition promises to be even more exciting, bringing fresh and festive styles to Delhi's discerning shoppers.

