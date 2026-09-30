Paperlive Learning Sets the Benchmark as India's No.1 Data Science Institute

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 30: Paperlive Learning is India's No.1 Data Science Institute, helping students, freshers and working professionals build job-ready careers in data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence. At a time when organisations across the country are racing to hire people who can turn data into decisions, Paperlive Learning has become the go-to destination for learners who want practical skills, real projects and a clear path to employment.

With live instructor-led training, 10 hands-on projects, Microsoft-collaborated certification and a job opportunity guarantee, Paperlive Learning is setting the benchmark for data science education in India

A Growing Skills Gap, and a Clear Answer

India's demand for data professionals keeps rising. Banks, e-commerce platforms, hospitals, logistics companies and start-ups all need people who can clean data, build models and deploy AI solutions. Yet many graduates leave college with theory but little hands-on experience, and employers continue to struggle to find candidates who can do the job from day one.

Paperlive Learning was built to close exactly this gap. Every part of its programme is designed around one outcome: making learners job-ready in the shortest time possible, without compromising on depth.

Why Paperlive Learning Is India's No.1 Data Science Institute

The flagship Data Science & AI Course at Paperlive Learning is a six-month, live, instructor-led online programme with more than 150 hours of training across 10 modules. Here is what sets it apart.

Live classes, not recorded videos. Every session is taught live by industry practitioners with 10 to 25+ years of experience, including Microsoft Certified Trainers. Learners can ask questions in real time, and recordings are shared within 24 hours for revision.

A complete, future-ready curriculum. The course moves from Python, SQL, Excel and statistics through machine learning, deep learning and computer vision, and on to MLOps and Generative & Agentic AI. Learners work with the tools hiring managers test for, including Pandas, scikit-learn, TensorFlow, MLflow, Docker, FastAPI, LangChain, Power BI and Tableau.

A portfolio that gets noticed. Learners complete 10 hands-on projects and 8 industry case studies, from a customer churn predictor to a computer-vision classifier and an AI support assistant. A domain capstone, chosen from eight industries such as healthcare, retail, telecom and agriculture, rounds off the portfolio.

Mentorship at every step. Over 100 hours of one-to-one mentorship and career coaching, 24/7 mentor support and regular guest lectures from working data scientists keep learners on track, even while working full-time.

Certification in collaboration with Microsoft. Graduates earn a Data Science & AI Expert Certificate issued in collaboration with Microsoft, along with a Project Internship Certificate documenting their projects and capstone. Both are digitally verifiable and shareable on LinkedIn.

The Paperlive Learning Data Science & AI pathway, from foundations to career

Placement Support Backed by a Guarantee

Training is only half the journey. Paperlive Learning supports every learner with role-based resume building, LinkedIn profile optimisation, a bank of more than 1,000 interview questions and unlimited mock interviews with industry experts. Learners are then referred to a network of over 5,000 hiring partners across India, with placement drives continuing until they accept an offer.

The programme is backed by a 100% Job Opportunity Guarantee: if a learner completes the course and does not secure a job opportunity, the career fee is refunded under a signed agreement. Graduates have gone on to roles such as Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, Data Analyst, Business Intelligence Analyst and MLOps Engineer in cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Gurugram and Mumbai.

Trusted by Learners, Recognised by the Industry

Paperlive Learning holds a 4.9/5 rating on both Google, across more than 1,000 reviews, and G2. It is ISO 9001:2015 certified and a verified Microsoft AppSource partner. Alumni reviews consistently highlight the live teaching, the depth of the machine learning and Generative AI modules, and the career support that helped them move from roles in QA, support and reporting into data science.

Built for Every Learner

The course needs no prior coding experience, making it suitable for final-year students, fresh graduates, working professionals and career switchers alike. Weekday evening batches mean learners do not need to take a career break, and since every class is online, students from any city in India can join. Fees start from ₹66,795 plus GST, with no-cost EMI options and scholarships of up to 35% available.

A Word From Paperlive Learning

"Data science is no longer a niche skill; it is becoming essential in every industry," said a spokesperson for Paperlive Learning. "Our focus has always been on outcomes. We want every learner to understand the concepts, build real projects and walk into interviews with confidence. Being India's No.1 Data Science Institute is a reflection of our learners' success, and it pushes us to keep raising the bar."

Take the First Step

For anyone serious about a career in data science, machine learning or AI, Paperlive Learning offers a clear, supported path from beginner to job-ready professional. To explore programmes, attend a free demo class or speak with a career advisor, visit Data Science Course by Paperlive Learning.

About Paperlive Learning

Paperlive Learning is India's No.1 Data Science Institute and a Bengaluru-based EdTech platform offering job-ready training in Data Science & AI, DevOps, Cloud Computing, Full Stack Development and more. Its live, instructor-led programmes combine hands-on projects, one-to-one mentorship and dedicated placement support to bridge the gap between learning and employment.

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