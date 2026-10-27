Parsi Dairy Farm turns 110 and drops a Diwali rap

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26: Parsi Dairy Farm, the Mumbai dairy and mithai brand founded on Princess Street in 1916, has released a Diwali rap. "This Is Diwali, Giving" is a 70-second film and track with Mumbai rapper Mohak, shot entirely inside the brand's Marine Lines store, with the counters, the kulfi freezer and the red door as the stage.

The song is about Diwali as it is lived today: the full house, the family selfie, the cousin reaching for the last barfi, and the box you carry when you visit someone. The hook is released as an open audio on Instagram, so anyone can use it for their own Diwali reels.

Watch it here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DezE6dwS7w5/?psln=MWE1bTdpdXU1ejdi

The rap captures what Diwali at Parsi Dairy Farm has always been about: a house full of relatives, plates that keep getting refilled, and boxes of mithai carried along when visiting loved ones. The film brings together the brand's signature offerings, including barela peda, sutarfeni, kulfi and ghee, alongside this season's new chocolate dragees and flavoured nuts, beautifully presented in Diwali hampers. Now run by the family's fourth generation, Parsi Dairy Farm is telling its story through music for the first time, connecting its 110-year legacy with a new generation of consumers who increasingly discover and engage with brands on social media. The rap brings this heritage into a format that feels native to the platforms they use, creating a fresh way for them to connect with the brand and make it part of their own Diwali traditions, from sharing mithai to gifting loved ones.

"Most of Mumbai has a Parsi Dairy Farm memory. This Diwali we wanted to make something for the generation making the memories now, in their language and their format. The rap is still about what we have always been about: a box of mithai, given to someone you love," said Zeenia K. Patel, Director, Branding and Marketing, Parsi Dairy Farm.

"This Is Diwali, Giving" is live on Parsi Dairy Farm's Instagram handle from 23rd October. Diwali hampers are available at the Marine Lines, Borivali, Ghatkopar and Talasari stores, on the Parsi Dairy Farm app and website, and on Swiggy and Zomato.

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