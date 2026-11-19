BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 18: Pennant Technologies, a financial technology company for banks and financial institutions, today announced a strategic investment of USD 2 Million in Soket AI (Soket Labs Technology and Research Private Limited), a Bengaluru - based AI research company building sovereign foundation models in India. Bajaj Finance is co-investing as a strategic investor into the company, bringing the combined investment to USD 4 million. The investment will strengthen Pennant's agentic AI offering for banks and financial institutions.

Commenting on the investment, Mr. Pradeep Varma, Founder & Managing Director, Pennant Technologies, said, "At Pennant, we're building agentic AI into our banking platform so banks and other regulated institutions can use AI across their operations while retaining control over their data and decisions."

Founded in 2019, Soket AI is led by Abhishek Upperwal, Founder and CEO (IISc Bengaluru), and Dr. Mayank Singh, Co-founder and Chief Science Officer (Associate Professor, IIT Gandhinagar; PhD, IIT Kharagpur). Soket AI was selected under the Government of India's IndiaAI Mission to build a sovereign foundation model.

Soket AI's newly launched EKA-1, a 26-billion-parameter foundation model, is part of Project EKA, its flagship sovereign AI initiative focused on math, code and reasoning. Project EKA covers more than 100 Indian languages, Global South languages and programming languages and is designed to run on-premises and in air-gapped environments. To complement EKA-1, Soket has recently launched Loop, an open-source agentic harness designed to execute long-running tasks.

Pennant and Soket AI will collaborate on developing and evaluating Soket's models, agentic harness, inference runtime, with the aim of applying them to Pennant's banking agents, document processing and collections intelligence. The two companies also intend to jointly develop banking specific language models and AI agents for KYC, onboarding, collections, compliance and fraud detection.

"Soket AI is developing sovereign language models in India and advancing specialised research into how AI agents reason and act. Our strategic partnership with Soket AI, backed by our investment, gives our teams the opportunity to deepen that research together. We see a clear need for locally built large language models that regulated institutions can run on their own infrastructure and govern under their own policies," said Mr. Rama Raju, Founder & CEO, Pennant Technologies.

Pennant continues to build agentic AI into the core of its banking platform, with a focus on AI that regulated institutions can trust. This investment will accelerate that vision, helping banks and financial institutions adopt AI that works across their operations while staying in control of their data, decisions and governance.

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