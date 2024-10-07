Photoquip leads India's lighting revolution at Broadcast India 2024

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Photoquip, one of India's leading lighting companies producing professional photo and videography lighting equipment, will present its range of products at the Broadcast India (BI) 2024 show at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai from October 17 to October 19, 2024. Nurnberg Messe India organizes the event, which is part of Asia's Broadcasting and Infotainment Show. The show will also host the SCAT India TradeShow and Content India Show. Photoquip will showcase its lighting capabilities at the event. Photoquip is the lighting partner of Blackmagic Design India at BI 2024. Blackmagic Design manufactures cameras and videography equipment used by photographers and film-makers worldwide.

At the event, Photoquip's director, Pulin Soni, will deliver a speech on "Innovating India's Broadcast Lighting Industry: New Technologies & Trends." He will discuss the applications of Artificial Intelligence and technological innovation in energy-efficient lighting and highlight the role of Photoquip's Nanlite FC Series and Evoke Series lighting solutions in enhancing production quality.

Founded by J.P. Soni as the iconic Vijay Studio, they manufactured the first light in 1959. Eventually, Photoquip was established as a company in 1976. It was one of India's first lighting companies. Being the pioneers in the industry, their innovation helped them boom, allowing them to go public in 1992.

On the occasion, Pulin Soni, the driving force behind the company's innovation, said, "We want to showcase Photoquip's most advanced lighting technologies tailored exclusively for Indian filmmakers, professional photographers, and content creators at BI 2024."

Photoquip has evolved in the flash photography market from being the manufacturer of a Switzerland-based brand to collaborating with international brands such as U.S.-based Light & Motion, Jupio (The Netherlands), Manfrotto (Italy), Gitzo (Italy), Nissin (Japan), and Gretag Imaging (Switzerland).

The company's marketing head, Ms Kruti Soni, emphasised Photoquip's adoption of advanced LED technology across India. "Our USP lies in combining decades of industry experience with innovative product offerings that cater specifically to Indian professionals," Ms Soni said.

What makes Photoquip equipment more attractive is its price band. Within Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,00,000, the company's products offer a premium experience, better performance, and longer lasting, depending on the features and model.

Besides that, Photoquip offers Next softboxes designed to provide superior lighting accessories for photographers and content creators.

Going ahead, Photoquip plans to expand its user base by focusing on small cities and towns. The goal is to make professional lighting accessible to every corner of India while driving growth for the company with high customer satisfaction through a robust after-sales support system.

At the event, Photoquip will also organise a panel discussion with Sean Seah, the Director of Photography (DOP) of Singapore, a renowned Nat Geo DOP who has been using Photoquip's Nanlite and Nanlux products for a while now.

