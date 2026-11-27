PNN

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 27: The PMC Managers Limited has opened its Global Procurement Grid, an international procurement service designed to bring transparency, accountability and efficiency to a market estimated at US$13 trillion a year by the Open Contracting Partnership and Spend Network.

Unveiled at a launch dinner in Kuala Lumpur on 19 November, the grid opens with its first tenders from a medical college and hospital programme in Kazakhstan, representing a combined value of US$200 million. The first opening takes place on Thursday 26 November at 10:30 Malaysian time, streamed to Kuala Lumpur, Almaty and Delhi.

The grid's defining proposition is that procurement transparency should be enforced through technology rather than depend on administrative procedure alone.

"Governments alone put about thirteen trillion dollars a year out to contract, and estimates cited by the UN and OECD suggest up to a quarter of it is lost in the way it is bought. We open the door," said Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Founder and Chairman of PMC Managers.

"Transparency cannot depend on good intentions. We did not write it into a policy document; we wrote it into the code, so that every bid is sealed, every action is recorded and every award can be proved."

Transparency engineered into the technology

The Global Procurement Grid manages procurement from supplier registration and qualification through tender publication, bidding, evaluation, contract award and subsequent administration. Its technology incorporates five principal safeguards:

1. Sealed two-cover bidding. Technical and financial proposals are submitted separately. Financial bids remain sealed until technical evaluation is complete and are opened only for qualifying bidders, so that price cannot influence technical assessment.

2. Cryptographically chained audit records. Every procurement action is time-stamped and written to a tamper-evident ledger, creating a traceable history of submissions, decisions and approvals that anyone with audit rights can verify.

3. Separation of duties. Distinct roles for certification, legal review, accounts and evaluation prevent any individual from exercising unchecked control over a procedure.

4. Mandatory conflict-of-interest declarations. Evaluators declare relevant conflicts before submitting their assessments.

5. Bid security held outside the grid. Bid security is held by registered banks and trustee firms, never by PMC; any release needs two separate authorisations, and the record shows when it was lodged and when it was released.

Supplier identity and documentation checks provide a further safeguard before any bidder is authorised to participate.

"The Kazakhstan tenders are a good example," said Datuk Anderson Chua, Director, ASEAN, of PMC Managers. "A medical college and hospital is exactly the kind of programme where every dollar must be accounted for, and on the grid every bid, every bid-security receipt and every decision sits on one record that can be checked."

Buyers across the region

The company expects further programmes across healthcare, construction, infrastructure, manufacturing and services in India, East Asia, ASEAN and Central Asia during 2027.

"Buyers want three things: speed, fairness and a record that stands up to any audit," said Dr Hiranandani. "The grid gives them all three."

Suppliers

Building an international supplier network is the priority following launch, through trade bodies, chambers of commerce, cooperative networks and industry associations.

Any supplier can browse the public tender board without logging in. Registration takes about fifteen minutes, after which a business may bid in tenders, subject to verification and the relevant qualification requirements.

"We chose Kuala Lumpur for the launch because ASEAN is full of capable suppliers who never see the contracts they could win," said Datuk Chua. "Our teams will be working with trade bodies, chambers of commerce and industry networks across the region. A Malaysian supplier can now register in minutes and compete for programmes from Central Asia to Europe."

Auctions that work both ways

Beyond conventional tendering, the grid incorporates auctions for buyers and sellers. Reverse auctions allow qualified suppliers to compete on price through structured, real-time bidding; bidders remain anonymous, and automated time extensions prevent last-second bids from distorting the process. Product auctions allow businesses to sell goods, equipment and surplus inventory to the highest bidder, reaching buyers beyond their domestic markets.

"With auction mode, the same trusted record that helps a hospital buy equipment can help a manufacturer sell it," said Datuk Chua. "Every business on the grid is both a potential buyer and a potential seller."

Product catalogue and information engine

The grid also hosts a product catalogue, listing the products available through PMC Managers with prices in multiple currencies, each classified under the international UNSPSC commodity codes. Buyers can browse the catalogue and request quotations directly, alongside tenders and auctions.

An information engine, being connected to web search and PMC Managers' own data store, will give buyers and suppliers a single place to research products, suppliers and market information before they buy, bid or sell.

AI that assists, people who decide

The grid incorporates AI-assisted tools to support tender preparation and bid evaluation. For buyers, an AI-assisted tender builder converts project documentation into draft tenders using standardised templates, while evaluation tools help committees compare submissions. AI remains advisory. Procurement decisions are made by authorised individuals and recorded on the grid.

Following contract award, the grid supports electronic documentation, signatures and milestone administration, maintaining continuity from procurement through to delivery.

Built for international procurement

The grid currently operates in English, Russian and Kazakh and supports payments through Stripe and PayPal. Its initial geographical focus is India, East Asia, ASEAN and Central Asia, where its first tenders are live.

"India has some of the most demanding public procurement rules in the world, and the grid was built to meet them," said Mr Neeraj Raizada, whose company Axivault is PMC Managers' master distributor for India. "Our templates follow the formats used in Indian procurement, so buyers can move faster without cutting corners."

Looking ahead

Following its Kuala Lumpur launch, PMC Managers will focus on expanding procurement activity, onboarding suppliers and developing its international commercial network.

"Tonight is a beginning, not a finish line," said Dr Hiranandani. "Every supplier who registers and every buyer who publishes makes the grid stronger for everyone else. Our goal is simple: a world where any capable company, anywhere, can find, win and deliver work on fair terms. We have opened the door."

The Chairman acknowledged the team that carried the project to launch: Agnes Wang, Director, PMC Chairman's Office; Vandana Yadav, Director, Chairman's Office; Ruma Chatterjee, Director, Chairman's Office; and Sakina Bihir, Director, Chairman's Office.

Suppliers, buyers and commercial partners can find further information at www.pmcmanagers.com.

About The PMC Managers Limited

The PMC Managers Limited (Company No. 17031540) is a UK-registered company headquartered at Office Gold, Building 7, Floor 5, Chiswick Park, 566 Chiswick High Road, London W4 5YG. The company operates the Global Procurement Grid, an international service for sealed tendering, reverse auctions, product auctions, a product catalogue, an information engine and associated procurement services.

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