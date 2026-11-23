PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23: In a major initiative towards making the Uttar Pradesh Police modern, secure, and technology-enabled, Protean eGov Technologies Limited has signed a strategic five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh Police. Under this agreement, the company will assist in strengthening secure data exchange, digital identity, authentication, data management, and technical integration across various digital systems of the police department. This partnership marks a significant milestone towards digital policing in the state, emphasizing the development of police technical capabilities to be more secure, effective, and aligned with future requirements. Key 5-Year MoU Signed Between Protean eGov Technologies and Uttar Pradesh Police with Special Focus on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), Al, and Data Security.

KEY TECHNICAL PILLARS FOR MODERNIZING DIGITAL POLICING

Under the MoU, Protean eGov Technologies and UP Police will collaborate on the following key operational and architectural domains:

1. DPI in a Box: Exploring possibilities to build a dedicated digital foundation based on open interfaces and vendor-neutral standards for policing. Reusable capabilities such as secure identity verification will support multiple applications seamlessly.

2. Al & Process Re-engineering: Working towards developing Al-ready data infrastructure to empower fraud detection, predictive analytics, automation, and data-driven decision support systems. Workflows will be modernized using Al to boost speed and efficiency, complemented by joint workshops to identify primary use cases.

3. API-First & Microservices Architecture: Modular services connected through standardized APls will facilitate smooth integration and scalable expansion of future applications with minimal disruption to existing operational systems.

4. Secure & DPDPA-Compliant Data Management: Establishing role-based and auditable access mechanisms for managing large-scale data in full compliance with applicable laws and security protocols. Possibilities will be explored for securely connecting departmental databases to detect duplicate records while implementing data protection and consent management frameworks under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) 2023.

SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE IN DIGITAL GOVERNANCE

With nearly three decades of experience in digital governance and technology infrastructure in India, Protean eGov Technologies has played a pivotal role in constructing national-scale systems ranging from capital market modernization to taxation, pensions, digital identity, and financial inclusion. The company's participation in modernizing the digital police framework of a major state like Uttar Pradesh lends special strategic value to this partnership, fostering seamless synergy, enhanced data security, and elevated administrative efficiency across systems.

Mr. Rakesh Ramesh Dosi, Chief Business & Product Officer (CBPO) Protean eGov Technologies Ltd. said, "When institutions build on a common foundation, they expand the reach of public services while remaining responsive to local needs. We are proud to partner with the Uttar Pradesh Police to explore Digital Public Infrastructure (DP/) approaches that can enhance the accessibility, efficiency, and responsiveness of citizen-centric policing services. This collaboration aims to combine scalable technical foundations with the operational needs of modern policing while maintaining sound governance and accountability. The service model launched in Uttar Pradesh has the potential to serve as a reference model for future citizen-centric DP/ initiatives in policing."

About Protean

Incorporated in December 1995, Protean eGov Technologies Limited is engaged in the business of developing citizen-centric and population-scale e-governance solutions. Protean is an information technology-enabled solutions company conceptualizing, developing, and executing critical and population-scale greenfield technology solutions. The company collaborates with the Indian government and has extensive experience in creating digital public infrastructure and developing innovative citizen-centric e-governance solutions.

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