Prudent Technologies Launches NeuraCX to Build the Infrastructure Layer for AI Voice

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 17: Artificial intelligence is getting smarter. But as AI moves from screens into real-time conversations, a new challenge is emerging: how to connect AI reliably to the real world at scale.

New platform connects AI to real-world communications networks, enabling voice AI to move from experimentation to enterprise scale.

Addressing this gap, Prudent Technologies, a communications technology company with more than 25 years of telecom and enterprise communications experience, today launched NeuraCX, an AI Voice Infrastructure Platform that connects AI applications with real-world voice and communications networks.

NeuraCX provides the communications layer between AI and human conversations, enabling enterprises, AI companies, and developers to deploy voice experiences across telephony, SIP, WebRTC, WhatsApp Voice and other communication channels .

AI CAN THINK. BUT IT STILL NEEDS INFRASTRUCTURE TO TALK.

Large language models generate responses. Speech technologies translate between voice and text. AI agents orchestrate interactions. But none of these, on their own, connect AI reliably to the world's communications networks. NeuraCX is designed to address this missing layer by abstracting the complexity of telecom infrastructure, carrier integrations, routing, and voice connectivity into a single, scalable platform.

Speaking on this new category creation launch, BJAS Murthy, CEO Prudent Technologies said, "AI is solving intelligence. Telecom is solving connectivity. The next opportunity is the infrastructure that brings the two together at scale. NeuraCX is built to provide that layer, allowing AI to move beyond applications and become part of real-world conversations."

BUILT FOR AI VOICE AT PRODUCTION SCALE

NeuraCX is built around five core principles:

- AI-Native: Purpose-built for real-time conversational AI

- Deploy Anywhere: Public cloud, private cloud, hybrid, on-premises, or bring-your-own-carrier.

- Open by Design: Works with AI models, speech technologies and platforms through open APIs and industry standards

- Carrier-Grade: Low-latency voice infrastructure and global connectivity

- Enterprise Ready: Security, compliance, observability, and resilience built in

The platform enables organisations to choose their AI models, speech technologies, and deployment environments without being locked into a closed technology ecosystem.

ONE PLATFORM. THREE AUDIENCES.

NeuraCX is built to serve the wider AI voice ecosystem:

- For Enterprises: Modernise customer engagement with secure, enterprise-ready voice infrastructure that integrates with existing environments and supports scale, governance, and compliance.

- For AI Companies: Bring conversational AI to market faster by offloading telecom complexity, global routing, and carrier integrations.

- For Developers: Move from experimentation to production and global scale through modern APIs, SDKs, and open standards.

25 YEARS OF TELECOM EXPERTISE. BUILT FOR THE AI ERA.

NeuraCX builds on Prudent Technologies' experience in communications infrastructure spanning more than 25 years , 7,000+ enterprise customers and 1.7 billion+ monthly transactions, with a global presence across India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and other international markets.

Prudent has built infrastructure through multiple shifts in communications - from CPaaS and programmable communications to enterprise voice on WhatsApp and large-scale digital ecosystems.The company now sees AI-native communication as the next major evolution.

"Prudent has never been defined by a single technology or product. Our strength has been recognising where communications is heading and building ahead of that shift. CPaaS was one transition. WhatsApp Voice was another. AI-native communication is the next. NeuraCX is the natural evolution of that journey." adds BJAS Murthy, CEO Prudent Technologies

According to company data, Prudent's existing communications infrastructure powers more than 1.7 billion conversations every month, including over 450 million voice calls, with 99.9% uptime.

THE NEXT AI RACE MAY BE ABOUT CONVERSATIONS, NOT JUST INTELLIGENCE

As organisations move conversational AI from pilots to production, the ability to deliver secure, reliable, and natural conversations at scale will become as important as the intelligence behind them. Prudent believes this will create a distinct infrastructure opportunity at the intersection of AI and telecom .

NeuraCX is built for that opportunity - connecting intelligence to the world and enabling the next generation of AI-powered conversations.

NeuraCX: The AI Voice Infrastructure Platform. Built for Everyone Building the Future of AI Voice. Engineered by Prudent Technologies

About Prudent Technologies

Prudent Technologies is a global communications technology company with 25+ years of telecom expertise, enabling secure, scalable, and carrier-grade digital communications. Its portfolio spans CPaaS, communications APIs, voice and enterprise connectivity, messaging security, authentication and omnichannel engagement, serving 7,000+ enterprise customers globally. Prudent's infrastructure powers 1.7 billion+ monthly transactions. Its latest platform, NeuraCX, extends this expertise to AI-native communications, providing the infrastructure layer connecting AI applications with real-world voice networks.

Media Contact Information

Kaizzen Communications

Niti Kalyangal/Ishita Sandhir/Murali R

niti.kalyangal@kaizzencomm.com/ ishita.sandhir@kaizzencomm.com

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