Puma Project3 makes its way to India for Runners Chasing World Marathon Majors

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 29: For the first time ever, global sports brand PUMA is bringing its groundbreaking Project3 running project to India.

Giving the country's growing community of runners the opportunity to experience life as a PUMA athlete, successful applicants will have exclusive access to the most innovative PUMA products including Deviate NITRO™ Elite 4 and Fast-R NITRO™ Elite 3, training guidance, and expert advice on nutrition and recovery.

The 12-week programme will be open to 50 runners, all with the ambition of breaking their previous marathon personal bests when they toe the line in Mumbai in January 2027. The journey with PUMA will not end at this finish line, with select five securing spots to compete at what will be the world's biggest marathon in London in April 2027.

"There is a clear shift in the ambition of runners in India," said Ram Sridharan, Managing Director, PUMA India. "More runners are chasing faster times and personal bests, and looking at the world's major marathons as their next challenge. Project3 is about backing that ambition with the kind of support that can make a real difference to performance. We want to help build a stronger pool of Indian marathoners ready to compete at that level, and these first 50 runners are where that journey begins."

India's running community has grown significantly over the past decade, with rising ambition around performance and aspirations to take on the world's biggest races:

- 1,673 Indian runners participated across the six World Major Marathons in 2025, up from 459 in 2014, according to Geeks On Feet, an independent running magazine.

- In 2025, 500+ Indian runners ran sub-three hours in the marathon - a benchmark typically associated with high-level marathon performance globally.

As part of Project 3, PUMA India has partnered with YOSKA as its Training and Technology Partner, with YOSKA Founder & CEO and accomplished long-distance runner, Deepak Raj serving as the Head Coach for Project3 in India. Speaking on Project 3, Deepak said "India's running community is evolving rapidly, and so is the ambition of its runners. There is no shortage of talent or aspiration, and PUMA Project3 creates an opportunity to give ambitious Indian runners the support, expertise, and belief to take that ambition to the world stage. Over the next few months, I am looking forward to working with all of the runners, helping them unlock their potential and seeing how far they can push themselves. Ultimately, this is about raising the bar for performance running in India and creating an opportunity for Indian runners to compete with the best in the world."

Ultrahuman also joins Project3 India as Wearables Partner bringing specialised performance support to runners throughout their preparation.

Launched in 2025, Project3 has supported close to 1,000 runners from across the globe as they pursue a new Personal Best (PB). The programme has opened the door for sub-elite runners to experience life as an elite athlete, giving them access to performance resources, nutrition, recovery and technology, alongside the tools and expertise needed to maximise their potential.

How To Apply?

Prospective candidates from Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru must meet the minimum criteria to be considered for selection including:

- Holding a valid 2027 Mumbai Marathon race bib/race entry

- Existing marathon PB of 3:15- 3:45 for male applicants and/or 3:30- 4:00 for female applicants

To apply visit https://ps8.club/puma-project3 Applications are live and closes on October 25,2026

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, and selling footwear, apparel and accessories. Founded in 1948, PUMA helps the world's best athletes and teams perform at their best with its innovative products. Known for its iconic cat logo and the Formstrip, the company offers performance products in categories such as Football, Running and Training. Its Sportstyle collections are rooted in sports and inspire consumers by celebrating sports culture. With its long history and strong heritage, PUMA is proud of having one of the strongest archives in the industry, with many iconic products such as the Suede and the Speedcat. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in over 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany. For more information, please visit https://about.puma.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)