Pune-Based Premium Motion Unveils India's First Indigenous AI-Enabled, Cost-Effective Dual Axis Solar Tracking Solution at REI Expo 2026

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: Premium Motion Private Limited (PMPL), part of the Premium Group, today unveiled India's First Fully Indigenous AI-Enabled, cost effective Integrated Solar Tracking Solution at the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2026, held at the India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida. The solution was unveiled by Mr. Rajesh Goyal, Business Head, ISGEC Heavy Engineering Limited, Noida, and Mr. Neeraj Bisaria, Managing Director and President of the Premium Group.

Aligned with the Government of India's renewable energy ambitions, Premium Motion firmly believes in the Make in India vision and is committed to advancing indigenous technology and engineering for domestic and global markets.

Built around the philosophy "Intelligence That Tracks the Sun. Performance That Powers More," the platform integrates AI-enabled dual-axis tracking, weather monitoring, SCADA-based controls, predictive diagnostics and waterless robotic cleaning to enhance solar plant performance and operational efficiency.

Key Technology Features

The platform features a Three-Level Redundant Tracking System comprising AI cameras, GPS and time-based tracking, supported by on board inclination sensing and real-time feedback for accurate solar alignment. Its independent-row architecture and backtracking capabilities help reduce inter-row shading and accommodate uneven terrain.

An integrated weather monitoring system measures wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, rainfall and atmospheric pressure, enabling trackers to move automatically into designated safe positions during adverse conditions. Tested across solar-belt regions of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan, the solution is designed for challenging Indian operating environments.

Through wireless LoRa connectivity and an integrated SCADA and cloud platform, operators can monitor performance, manage alarms, issue commands and oversee multiple sites remotely. Predictive diagnostics help identify potential issues, while waterless robotic cleaning can be scheduled according to weather, dust and soiling conditions.

Five Key Differentiators

1. Best-Value Proposition: An integrated, cost-effective solution combining tracking, monitoring, protection and cleaning to help optimise project economics.

2. Advanced Indigenous Technology: AI-enabled tracking, three-level redundancy, weather intelligence, SCADA integration and predictive diagnostics within one connected platform.

3. Make in India: In-house development across mechanical systems, electronics and software, supporting indigenous innovation and manufacturing.

4. Global Supply Capability: Backed by Premium Group's global presence and over 66 years of engineering and manufacturing legacy, with infrastructure to serve domestic and international markets.

5. Extended After-Sales Support: Premium Care's service presence across India, the Middle East and South Africa supports customers with maintenance and operational requirements throughout the installation lifecycle.

Engineering for Global Renewable Energy Markets

Premium Motion's capabilities are supported by a dedicated technology centre in Pune, a team of technocrats and a world-class manufacturing setup at Chakan, Pune. As part of the Premium Group, which includes Premium Transmission, the company builds on an established engineering and manufacturing heritage to develop indigenous solutions for evolving renewable energy requirements. Through Premium Care, the Group also extends after-sales service and technical support across India, the Americas , the Middle East and South Africa.

The launch reinforces Premium Motion's commitment to delivering technologically advanced, cost-effective solar tracking solutions for India and global markets.

Intelligence That Tracks the Sun. Performance That Powers More.

Premium Motion. Moving Renewable Energy Forward

About Premium Motion

Premium Motion Private Limited (PMPL) is part of the Premium Group, an engineering-led group with over 66 years of engineering and manufacturing legacy and a global presence. The Group's flagship company, Premium Transmission Limited, is a global leader in power transmission solutions, driven by engineering excellence and a strong commitment to customer-centricity. Building on this heritage, Premium Motion develops indigenous solar-tracking solutions that combine intelligent automation, advanced technology and integrated systems to support efficient solar energy generation and address the evolving needs of the renewable energy sector. For any correspondence with Premium Motion Private Limited they can be contacted one mail: surya.urja@premiummotion.com or visit: www.premiummotion.com

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