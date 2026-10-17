Quantum University Retains Prestigious 4-Star IIC Rating for Second Consecutive Year

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 16: In an impressive display of sustained excellence, Quantum University Roorkee, has once again cemented its reputation as a leader in innovation and entrepreneurship by achieving a remarkable 4-Star Rating in the Institution's Innovation Council (IIC) latest Ranking. This accolade, announced by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell (MIC), Government of India, on October 5, 2026, marks a significant milestone for the University, as it builds upon its previous recognition of the same 4-Star rating attained in last year rankings.

The back-to-back 4-Star ratings since last 2 years serve as a testament to Quantum University's unwavering commitment towards fostering an environment rich in innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. Through its dedicated Institution's Innovation Council, the University has actively engaged in promoting activities that encourage creativity, design thinking, and problem-solving. Furthermore, initiatives such as intellectual property rights awareness, innovation challenges, mentoring programs, and robust industry partnerships have been pivotal in helping students and faculty alike develop transformative solutions to real-world issues.

Quantum University has proudly maintained its esteemed 4-Star IIC Rating for the second consecutive year, making it the only university in Uttarakhand to achieve this recognition. It stands out among the top four institutions in Uttarakhand in the IIC Rating. This accolade highlights the university's commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and a thriving startup culture within the state.

At the heart of Quantum University's success is its proactive approach to innovation. The University doesn't consider this achievement an isolated incident but rather a reflection of its ongoing dedication to nurturing an ecosystem where innovation thrives. By empowering students and faculty members to identify challenges, brainstorm creative ideas, and develop prototypes, Quantum University has successfully positioned itself as a hub for aspiring innovators and entrepreneurs.

Celebrating this significant achievement, Quantum University extends heartfelt congratulations to the entire Quantum fraternity-students, faculty, mentors, and industry partners-whose collective efforts have propelled the institution to new heights. With a clear vision and dedication to academic excellence, Quantum University remains steadfast in its mission to escalate its initiatives in innovation and entrepreneurship.

In conclusion, the 4-Star IIC recognition for two consecutive years not only highlights Quantum University's accomplishments but also reaffirms its role as a transformative force in education and innovation. As the University continues to build on its successes, it aims to inspire more aspiring innovators and entrepreneurs to emerge, ultimately driving progress and positive change within society.

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