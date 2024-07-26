Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Raheja's Grand South Pune Home Fest to Showcase Premier Residential Options

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 12:05 AM IST
PNN

New Delhi [India], July 26: Raheja's Grand South Pune Home Fest, hosted by K Raheja Corp Homes, is set to unveil a comprehensive range of residential properties, catering to diverse preferences and lifestyles.

This exclusive event aims to provide prospective homebuyers with a curated selection of homes that exemplify luxury and quality craftsmanship. Located in Pune, the festival promises a unique opportunity to explore a variety of residences under one roof.

Talking about the event, Ashish Dhami, Executive Vise President at K Raheja Corp Homes, said, "We are thrilled to present this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the Punekars. Raheja's Grand South Pune Home Fest event is not just about showcasing properties; it's about helping individuals and families find their ideal living spaces that resonate with their aspirations and lifestyles."

Attendees will have the chance to:

* Explore Diverse Living Options: From spacious family homes to modern apartments, the fest offers a wide array of residential choices designed to meet different needs.

* Engage with Expert Advisors: Knowledgeable experts will be on hand to provide insights and guidance on property selection, financing options, and more.

* Discover Exclusive Offers: Special promotions and incentives will be available during the event, making it an opportune time to invest in a dream home.

Raheja's Grand South Pune Home Fest aims to redefine the home-buying experience by offering a seamless blend of luxury, comfort, and community living.

Event Details:

* Start Date: 27th July 2024

* Location: Raheja Sales Office, Off NIBM, Pune

About K Raheja Corp Homes:

K Raheja Corp Homes is a prominent real estate developer known for its commitment to excellence and innovation in construction across major Indian cities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 12:05 AM IST

