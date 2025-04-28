Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; Asia-Pacific mixed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are poised for a positive start amid persistent uncertainties related to tariffs, relations with Pakistan, apart from Q4 earnings
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, April 28, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to be driven by fourth quarter results, actions by foreign institutional investors, developments around tariff negotiations with the US, progress on resolving the US-Russia war, apart from any fresh development in the tense situation between India and its western neighbour, Pakistan.
UltraTech Cement, Adani Green Energy and TVS Motor are among the companies reporting results today, while in the primary markets, electric 2-wheeler maker Ather Energy's initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription today, amid more action in the SME section. Investors will also keep an eye on Index of Industrial Production data scheduled for release today.
In the last session of the previous week, the broad-based S&P 500 ended 0.74 per cent higher at 5,525.21, the Nasdaq Composite added 1.26 per cent to end at 17,282.94, and the Dow Jones managed to edge up marginally by 0.05 per cent to close at 40,113.50. Meanwhile, futures were lower, with Dow Jones futures down 0.38 per cent, S&P 500 futures dragging 0.52 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 futures lower by 0.64 per cent.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were higher amid inidcations that China may announce more stimulus measures to prop up its economy amid the ongoing trade war with the US. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was ahead by 0.67 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was higher by 0.25 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 had gained 0.77 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was lower by 0.55 per cent, and the CSI 300 was lower by 0.26 per cent.
Closer home, at 6:55 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,228, around 90 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
Separately, early-bird results for Q4FY25 suggest a slowdown in earning growth for India Inc. The combined net profit (adjusted for exceptional gains and losses) of 175 early-reporting companies rose by 3.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4FY25, marking the slowest growth in 17 quarters. READ MORE
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dalmia Bharat, Navin Fluorine are must-buy stocks on technicals; Here's why
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock Recommendation: Dalmia Bharat (NSE)
Dalmia Bharat has been consolidating within a defined range over the past year. However, it has now decisively broken out of a falling channel pattern on the weekly chart. This breakout is accompanied by a significant increase in trading volumes, reinforcing confidence in the stock’s upward momentum. READ MORE
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trade set-up, April 28: Pahalgam updates, Ather Energy IPO, Q4 in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Monday, April 28, Indian stock markets will be influenced by developments in the Pahalgam terror attack case and the subsequent actions taken by India and Pakistan.
Additionally, market sentiment will be shaped by the Ather Energy IPO, reactions to Reliance Industries' (RIL) Q4 earnings, foreign investor activity in domestic equities, expectations of stimulus measures from China, and the impact of US President Donald Trump’s trade discussions on global markets. READ MORE
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets are trading mixed on Monday as investors expect further stimulus measures from China after China’s finance minister Lan Fo’an's comments over the weekend. Chinese authorities are slated to hold a press conference later in the day.
Mainland China’s CSI 300 index edged lower by 0.53 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 0.51 per cent.
Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.72 per cent, and the broader Topix index advanced 1.16 per cent.
South Korea's Kospi was trading 0.28 per cent higher and the small-cap Kosdaq was trading 0.84 per cent lower.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 had climbed 0.79 per cent.
7:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street futures trade lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US markets closed lower in the last session of the previous week (Friday).
The broad-based S&P 500 ended 0.74 per cent higher at 5,525.21, the Nasdaq Composite added 1.26 per cent to end at 17,282.94, and the Dow Jones managed to edge up marginally by 0.05 per cent to close at 40,113.50.
Meanwhile, futures were trading lower, with Dow Jones futures down 0.40 per cent, S&P 500 futures dragging 0.48 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 futures lower by 0.55 per cent.
7:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
