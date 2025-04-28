Q4 results today: UltraTech, TVS Motor, Adani Green, IDBI, IRFC on Apr 28

UltraTech Cement, TVS Motor Company, IDBI Bank, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC will be among 49 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Monday. These companies will also release their company results for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
Three Adani group companies: Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, and AWL Agri Business Limited (formerly Adani Wilmar Ltd) will be releasing their financial results today.
Other companies releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter include TVS Holdings, Glenmark Life Sciences, Castrol India, IIFL Securities, and others.
TVS Motor Q4 result preview
TVS Motor Company is expected to report strong revenue growth in its fourth quarter earnings, supported by robust volume gains, a favourable product mix, and effective cost management. Brokerages tracked by Business Standard project the company’s adjusted net profit to average ₹713.17 crore, marking a 47 per cent year-on-year increase from ₹485 crore in the same quarter last year.
Market review April 28
On Friday, April 25, 2025, Indian equity markets experienced a significant downturn, primarily influenced by escalating geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The BSE Sensex declined by 588.90 points, or 0.74 per cent, closing at 79,212.53, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell by 207.35 points, or 0.86 per cent, to settle at 24,039.35.
By 6:55 AM today, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,228, about 90 points above the Nifty futures' last close.
The Indian stock market today is likely to be guided by fourth quarter earnings, foreign investor flows, updates on US tariff negotiations, developments in the US-Russia conflict, and any fresh tensions with Pakistan.
List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on April 28
- Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd
- Adani Green Energy Ltd
- Adani Total Gas Ltd
- AWL Agri Business Limited (formerly Adani Wilmar Ltd)
- Benaras Hotels Ltd
- Castrol India Ltd
- Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd
- Central Bank of India
- CSB Bank Ltd
- Dharni Capital Services Ltd
- Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd
- Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd
- Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd
- Fino Payments Bank Ltd
- Firstsource Solutions Ltd
- Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd
- Go Digit General Insurance Ltd
- Greenply Industries Ltd
- Hatsun Agro Product Ltd
- Hexagon Nutrition Ltd
- IDBI Bank Ltd
- IIFL Securities Ltd
- IndiGrid Trust
- Integrated Capital Services Ltd
- Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
- KFin Technologies Ltd
- KPIT Technologies Ltd
- Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd
- Nitco Ltd
- Oberoi Realty Ltd
- Plastiblends India Ltd
- PNB Housing Finance Ltd
- Regency Trust Ltd
- RPG Life Sciences Ltd
- Sanghi Industries Ltd
- SecMark Consultancy Ltd
- Shiva Cement Ltd
- Shree Digvijay Cement Co Ltd
- Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd
- Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd
- Tanfac Industries Ltd
- Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd
- Trishakti Industries Ltd
- TVS Holdings Ltd
- TVS Motor Company Ltd
- UCO Bank
- UltraTech Cement Ltd
- Veefin Solutions Ltd
- Vimta Labs Ltd