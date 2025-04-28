Monday, April 28, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results today: UltraTech, TVS Motor, Adani Green, IDBI, IRFC on Apr 28

Q4 results today: UltraTech, TVS Motor, Adani Green, IDBI, IRFC on Apr 28

Q4 FY25 company results today: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Adani Total Gas, AWL, Castrol, and IIFL Securities will be among 49 firms to post earnings reports for the January-March quarter on April 28

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

BSE building, Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

UltraTech Cement, TVS Motor Company, IDBI Bank, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC will be among 49 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Monday. These companies will also release their company results for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
 
Three Adani group companies: Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, and AWL Agri Business Limited (formerly Adani Wilmar Ltd) will be releasing their financial results today.
 
Other companies releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter include TVS Holdings, Glenmark Life Sciences, Castrol India, IIFL Securities, and others.
 
 

TVS Motor Q4 result preview

 
TVS Motor Company is expected to report strong revenue growth in its fourth quarter earnings, supported by robust volume gains, a favourable product mix, and effective cost management. Brokerages tracked by Business Standard project the company’s adjusted net profit to average ₹713.17 crore, marking a 47 per cent year-on-year increase from ₹485 crore in the same quarter last year. 

Also Read

stock market traders, call, phone call

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; Asia-Pacific mixed

Premiumresult, q1, q2, q3, q4

Early-bird Q4 results reflect earning hiccups despite margin expansion

PremiumL-R: Debashis Chatterjee, CEO & MD, LTIMindtree and Venu Lambu, CEO-designate, LTIMindtree

Vendor consolidation to drive our growth this year: LTIMindtree

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Geopolitical events, Q4 earnings likely to drive markets this week

N. Srinivasan, Vice- Chairman & MD, India Cements

India Cements Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 14.68 cr, revenue dips 3.1%

 

Market review April 28

 
​On Friday, April 25, 2025, Indian equity markets experienced a significant downturn, primarily influenced by escalating geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The BSE Sensex declined by 588.90 points, or 0.74 per cent, closing at 79,212.53, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell by 207.35 points, or 0.86 per cent, to settle at 24,039.35.​ 
 
By 6:55 AM today, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,228, about 90 points above the Nifty futures' last close.
 
The Indian stock market today is likely to be guided by fourth quarter earnings, foreign investor flows, updates on US tariff negotiations, developments in the US-Russia conflict, and any fresh tensions with Pakistan.
 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates 
 

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on April 28

 
  1. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd
  2. Adani Green Energy Ltd
  3. Adani Total Gas Ltd
  4. AWL Agri Business Limited (formerly Adani Wilmar Ltd)
  5. Benaras Hotels Ltd
  6. Castrol India Ltd
  7. Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd
  8. Central Bank of India
  9. CSB Bank Ltd
  10. Dharni Capital Services Ltd
  11. Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd
  12. Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd
  13. Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd
  14. Fino Payments Bank Ltd
  15. Firstsource Solutions Ltd
  16. Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd
  17. Go Digit General Insurance Ltd
  18. Greenply Industries Ltd
  19. Hatsun Agro Product Ltd
  20. Hexagon Nutrition Ltd
  21. IDBI Bank Ltd
  22. IIFL Securities Ltd
  23. IndiGrid Trust
  24. Integrated Capital Services Ltd
  25. Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
  26. KFin Technologies Ltd
  27. KPIT Technologies Ltd
  28. Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd
  29. Nitco Ltd
  30. Oberoi Realty Ltd
  31. Plastiblends India Ltd
  32. PNB Housing Finance Ltd
  33. Regency Trust Ltd
  34. RPG Life Sciences Ltd
  35. Sanghi Industries Ltd
  36. SecMark Consultancy Ltd
  37. Shiva Cement Ltd
  38. Shree Digvijay Cement Co Ltd
  39. Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd
  40. Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd
  41. Tanfac Industries Ltd
  42. Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd
  43. Trishakti Industries Ltd
  44. TVS Holdings Ltd
  45. TVS Motor Company Ltd
  46. UCO Bank
  47. UltraTech Cement Ltd
  48. Veefin Solutions Ltd
  49. Vimta Labs Ltd

More From This Section

Murugappa Group, Murugappa logo

Cholamandalam Finance Q4FY25 results: Consolidated PAT at ₹1,259.54 crore

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail

Reliance Retail Q4 results: Net profit rises 30.4% to Rs 3,519 crore

Dr Lal Pathlabs

Dr Lal PathLabs Q4 profit rises 81% on volume growth, geographic expansion

Reliance Jio

Q4 results: Telecom tariff hike rings in 26% jump in Jio Platforms profit

Maruti Suzuki India, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Q4FY25 results: Net profit drops 4.3% amid tepid car sales

Topics : Q4 Results BS Web Reports UltraTech Cement TVS Motor Company Adani Wilmar IRFC IDBI Bank Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Castrol India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News

DC vs RCB Playing 11DC vs RCB Pitch ReportMI vs LSG Playing11MI vs LSG Pitch ReportIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon