VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 18: The actor's preference for classic dressing and attention to detail extends to his choice of timepiece, bringing the ROTORIS Manifesta's design into focus. Rahul Khanna has a clear preference when it comes to personal style: classic silhouettes, muted colours, and pieces that do not rely on passing trends. His choice of the open-heart timepiece reflects an interest in considered design and understated details, extending his approach to dressing to the accessories he wears.

A Personal Style Built Around Simplicity

Khanna has described his personal style as "understated and unfussy", with a preference for classic menswear and muted colours. In an interview with The Indian Express, he spoke about viewing style as an expression of personality rather than a set of trends to follow. He has also spoken about favouring pieces that remain relevant beyond a particular season, gravitating towards items with longevity.

In a more recent interview with Esquire India in September 2026, Khanna discussed his attention to detail across different aspects of everyday life, including his clothing and the objects he surrounds himself with. He described his wardrobe as largely comprising black, white, navy and grey, and spoke about the importance of having things that are "very thought through".

A few consistent elements define his approach to dressing:

1. Classic over seasonal: A preference for familiar silhouettes and clothing that can be worn over time.

2. Restraint in colour: A wardrobe built around neutral shades rather than an extensive use of colour.

3. Attention to detail: An interest in fit, finish and the smaller decisions that contribute to an overall appearance.

What Rahul Khanna Is Wearing

The timepiece worn by Khanna is the ROTORIS Manifesta, a collection featuring natural stone and shell dials alongside an exposed automatic movement. Its design incorporates natural materials and an open-heart architecture that reveals part of the movement.

Khanna wears the Manifesta's Imperial Jade variant, which features a natural jade dial with variations in colour and pattern. The stone gives each dial its individual appearance, while the exposed section of the movement adds a mechanical element to its design.

The Role of a Watch in Personal Style

Men's fashion has also seen a growing interest in colour through accessories, with green dial watches offering a way to introduce it without changing the overall simplicity of an outfit. Beyond its functional purpose, it becomes a recurring accessory, with its case proportions, dial colour, material, and finish contributing to the overall appearance.

The Manifesta Imperial Jade variant brings together several design elements:

1. Natural Jade Dial: A green dial cut from natural jade, with individual variations in colour and pattern.

2. Open-Heart Movement: An aperture that reveals part of the automatic movement.

3. Case Proportions: Available in 36 mm and 40 mm sizes.

4. Mechanical Design: An exhibition caseback that offers a view of the movement from the reverse.

Where Fashion Meets Horological Design

The relationship between clothing and watch design extends beyond matching accessories to outfits. Khanna has spoken about the importance of developing a personal style rather than following prescribed fashion rules. In a 2021 essay published in Mint, he described his approach as simple and classic, placing greater importance on personal style than on trends.

His choice of the Manifesta brings that perspective into the context of horological design. It illustrates how an individual's aesthetic preferences can extend beyond clothing to the objects they choose to wear, with personal taste and design considerations shaping those choices.

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