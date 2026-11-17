VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 17: Rene Caovilla, the Italian luxury footwear Maison renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and distinctive jeweled creations, announces the opening of its first boutique in India, in partnership with DS Luxury, a DS Group entity (Dharampal Satyapal Group).

The new space reflects Maison's refined aesthetic, translating its world of jeweled creations into an intimate and sophisticated setting. Softly sculpted cream paneling frames illuminated display niches, where each design is showcased as a precious object. Olive green velvet armchairs, blush pink ottomans and warm textures create an inviting atmosphere, offering clients a personalized experience in which to discover the Maison's creations.

The boutique presents a selection of Rene Caovilla's most emblematic designs, including Cleo and Margot sandal, alongside the Chandelier, a celebration of the Maison's distinctive approach to light, craftsmanship and precious detailing. Each creation embodies the unique balance between artisanal excellence and contemporary femininity that defines the Rene Caovilla aesthetic.

Founded in 1934 in Fiesso d'Artico, just a few kilometers from Venice, Rene Caovilla has cultivated a unique heritage rooted in Italian craftsmanship and artistic expression. To this day, every shoe is entirely handmade in the Maison's Italian atelier, where generations of skilled artisans bring each creation to life through meticulous attention to detail and an unwavering pursuit of excellence.

The opening in New Delhi represents a further step in Rene Caovilla's international journey, strengthening the Maison's presence in key luxury markets while remaining faithful to the heritage, creativity and craftsmanship at the heart of its identity.

Mr. Ritesh Kumar, spokesperson, DS Luxury, commented:

"We are delighted to introduce Rene Caovilla to India with the opening of its first boutique in New Delhi. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and distinctive design language, Rene Caovilla represents a unique expression of Italian luxury. We are pleased to bring the Maison's iconic creations to Indian consumers and further strengthen our portfolio of internationally celebrated luxury brands."

Rene Fernando Caovilla, Founder and Honorary President of Rene Caovilla, added:

"We are pleased to celebrate the opening of our first boutique in India, a country we deeply admire for its rich cultural heritage and centuries-old traditions.

This opening represents another significant milestone in Rene Caovilla's international expansion journey, reflecting the Maison's commitment to strengthening its presence in strategic markets.

We would also like to express our gratitude to our local partner, DS Luxury, with whom we are confident we can build a strong, lasting and successful collaboration."

Boutique Address

Rene Caovilla

133, Ground Floor, DLF Emporio Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj New Delhi - 110070, India

For enquiries: renecaovilladelhi@dsluxury.in

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