ReNew Completes Landmark 10th Edition of Gift Warmth Campaign with Distribution of One Million Blankets

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 30: ReNew Energy Global Plc (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW), a leading decarbonization solutions company, has successfully concluded the 10th edition of its annual 'Gift Warmth' campaign. Marking a historic milestone, ReNew has achieved its ambitious target of distributing one million blankets since the initiative's inception in 2015, with the final batch distributed at the ongoing Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

This year, ReNew distributed around 200,000 blankets across key regions, including Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, NCR, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat. The Kumbh Mela distribution on 23 January, at the hands of Nand Gopal Gupta, Minister for Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI & Investment Promotion, Uttar Pradesh government, brought the total to a remarkable one million blankets. This milestone underscores ReNew's steadfast commitment to aiding vulnerable communities during harsh winters.

This year's campaign witnessed the presence of leaders at the blanket distribution drives, including Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, in Rudraprayag; Vijay Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, in Raipur; Inder Singh Parmar, Cabinet Minister in Madhya Pradesh, in Ujjain and Ratlam, and Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, Minister of State for Forest, Environment & Climate Change Odisha in Mayurbhanj. Their participation underscored the collaborative spirit and shared commitment to supporting vulnerable communities during the harsh winter months.

The 'Gift Warmth' initiative has grown significantly over the past decade, addressing the severe impact of extreme winters on underserved populations, which have become more frequent and intense due to climate change. Working closely with local authorities, ReNew has ensured the effective identification and support of individuals and communities most affected by cold waves, extending its outreach to shelters and remote areas. This year alone, blanket distribution drives reached district, tehsil, and village levels, making a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals.

Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Co-founder and Chairperson of Sustainability, ReNew, reflected on this remarkable journey, "Gift Warmth embodies ReNew's mission to create a meaningful social impact. Achieving the milestone of distributing one million blankets is a testament to the dedication of ReNewers and the unwavering spirit of collaboration with local communities. It is inspiring to see how this initiative has evolved into a movement of compassion and care, and we remain committed to scaling such impactful efforts in the future."

ReNew's 'Gift Warmth' campaign sources blankets from small-scale businesses, reinforcing its commitment to supporting local economies alongside providing critical winter relief. What began as a modest endeavour to prevent cold-related hardships has become a landmark initiative in ReNew's community engagement efforts.

For more information, visit www.renewfoundation.in.

ReNew is a leading decarbonization solutions company listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW). ReNew's clean energy portfolio of ~17.4 GWs on a gross basis currently, is one of the largest globally. In addition to being a major independent power producer in India, we provide end-to-end solutions in a just and inclusive manner in the areas of clean energy, digitalization, storage, and carbon markets.

For more information, visit www.renew.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)