Responsr Brings WhatsApp and Email Into One AI Inbox, Stops losing leads

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 25: Responsr, a customer-conversation platform built by MarkSimpl Innovations Private Limited, is now available to all businesses. The platform brings WhatsApp and email into one shared inbox, gives every conversation a clear owner, and keeps every pending follow-up visible to the team. Founded in 2026 by Priyanshu Kumar and Abhinav Shukla, Responsr is now a team of ten and works with businesses where teams handle a high volume of client conversations and rely heavily on manual follow-ups, including fintech, insurance, consulting and professional services, IT and software service companies, and B2B businesses such as manufacturers and supply-chain brokers etc.

Hundreds of Leads, Dozens of Conversations, One Human Memory

Think of an insurance team receiving 100 enquiries in a single day across WhatsApp and email. Different salespeople pick up different conversations, so no one has a clear view of what's already been discussed. A customer asks about a policy on WhatsApp in the morning, sends documents by email in the evening, and the team treats them as two different people. Two days later, no one is sure whose job it was to call back.

Salespeople forget. Conversations get lost, which they paid a lot for. Opportunities disappear. Responsr brings them back into focus.

"Leads rarely get lost overnight," said Priyanshu, Founder and CEO of Responsr. "They get lost between replies, inboxes, and a follow-up someone meant to send. It is not that the team is careless. It is that nobody can hold hundreds of conversations in their head, and when one WhatsApp number is shared by four people, nobody actually owns anything."

The gap between interest and response is where most of the opportunities get lost. The MIT and InsideSales Lead Response Management and many studies found that a business contacting an inbound lead within five minutes instead of thirty is 21 times more likely to qualify it. Harvard Business Review says an audit of 2,241 companies takes an average first response took 42 hours, and that 23% never responded at all. Also, India is now the largest business-conversation exchange market in the world. A study released by Meta in 2026 found that 91% of online adults in India chat with a business every week, and Meta has reported that daily people-to-business conversations in the country more than doubled year on year.

One Client, One Conversation, One Ownership

In Responsr, WhatsApp and email are shared in one workspace, so the owner of a lead can see the complete conversation across both channels. When a customer enquires on WhatsApp and later switches to email, the team sees it as one customer journey instead of two separate chats. Every lead is assigned to one owner, so two salespeople do not reply to the same customer.

Follow-ups and reminders can be set or changed manually or run by automation, so a call promised for Thursday is not forgotten. Campaigns and templates are sent from the same place, and every reply comes back into the same inbox. Managers can see which conversations still need attention, while the dashboard shows what is pending, including unanswered replies, overdue follow-ups, messages that failed to deliver, follow-up history, deals made, and reasons for lost deals.

No Hidden Markups On Messaging

Responsr operates as a Meta Tech Provider and passes WhatsApp Business Platform charges through at zero markup. Meta's messaging fees are billed to the business directly instead of being resold with a margin on top, which is how most WhatsApp platforms in the Indian market price the same messages.

"Responsr isn't built for businesses that want to blast messages or chase people who never asked to hear from them. It's built for teams that are damn serious about the leads they already have and never want to miss a single lead. We help them bring every conversation into one place, understand the intent behind each lead, and separate real opportunities from the noise, so a genuinely interested customer doesn't get lost among hundreds of conversations," said Priyanshu.

The Bigger Picture

The founders see the shared inbox as the starting point for something bigger: bringing every customer conversation into one place so teams can quickly identify priority chats, understand customer intent, know who owns each lead, and determine what needs to happen next. When four people share one number, conversations can easily get missed, follow-ups can be delayed, and valuable leads can be lost.

Responsr is being built to give every conversation a clear owner, complete history, and actionable next step. By analysing customer sentiment, intent, questions, and overall perspective toward a product or service, Responsr helps teams understand not only what customers are saying, but also how they feel and what they are likely to do next.

Ahead of this launch, Responsr says its AI was built and tested on more than 10,000 exchanged customer chats, and that teams using the platform closed over 100 deals through it in the last month.

About Responsr

Responsr is a customer conversation platform based in Bengaluru. It brings WhatsApp and email into one shared inbox, gives every conversation a clear owner, and keeps every follow-up visible, so sales and support teams stop losing leads between channels.

Website: responsr.ai

Contact: business@responsr.ai

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