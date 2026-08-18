REVA University Welcomes New Academic Batch 2026-2027

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 18: REVA University, a pioneer in higher education, proudly welcomed the new batch of Engineering, Architecture and Law programmes 2026-27 today. The event 'REVA University UPLINK' held at the campus marked the beginning of a new chapter for thousands of students in these streams and set the tone for an enriching university experience rooted in learning, innovation, leadership and enterprise. It also reflected the University's commitment to nurturing future-ready professionals through its Educate to Enterprise philosophy.

Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor, REVA University, presided over the function, emphasising the University's commitment to building a holistic educational environment that empowers students to dream big while ensuring a safe and nurturing space for their growth. The ceremony was graced by Dr. Adishesha C. S, Director - Technology & Innovation, Collins Aerospace, as the Guest of Honour.

Addressing the gathering, Dr P. Shyama Raju emphasised that educators and professionals have a responsibility to become role models for the next generation. Highlighting the importance of ownership, commitment and ethics, he said, "My role is to be a facilitator. Apart from what we teach at the University, we need to teach beyond that. We need to teach discipline, human values, respect for the nation and concern for elders." Speaking about REVA University's Educate to Enterprise philosophy, he said, "Through our Educate to Enterprise philosophy, we strive to nurture job creators rather than job seekers; leaders who inspire, innovate and contribute meaningfully to society."

In his inaugural address, Dr. Adishesha appreciated REVA University's efforts to create an environment that encourages students to push boundaries and develop their talent. "REVA University's philosophy of giving back to society is truly inspiring. To facilitate this, they have incorporated a strong industry-academia connect," he said.

Emphasising the growing importance of interdisciplinary learning, Dr. Adishesha observed that the boundaries between technologies, professions and academic disciplines are increasingly becoming fluid. "Interdisciplinary learning has become the norm of the hour. All professions and streams should come together, with a meaningful exchange of knowledge and ideas between them," he added.

As part of the inauguration, every new student received a sapling, symbolising the beginning of their academic journey and their responsibility towards the environment. The initiative is part of REVA Vanamahotsava, the University's flagship green movement based on the principle of 'One Student, One Tree', encouraging students to plant and nurture a tree during their time at REVA.

Dr. M. Dhanamjaya welcomed the gathering and introduced students to the diverse REVA ecosystem, highlighting how the University's Educate to Enterprise philosophy goes beyond academics to build holistic development, innovation, leadership and entrepreneurship. He said, "At REVA, education is not limited to the classroom. We want every student to discover their potential, develop the confidence to take ownership, and graduate with the knowledge and mindset to create an impact."

Delivering the vote of thanks, Dr. K. S. Narayanaswamy, Pro Vice Chancellor, REVA University, expressed his gratitude to the Guest of Honour, university leadership, faculty, students and parents for their presence at REVA UPLINK.

The programme was also attended by Dr. Beena G., Registrar (Evaluation); Dr. R. C. Biradar, Pro Vice Chancellor; and Dr. Pramod Kulkarni, Pro Vice Chancellor, along with deans, directors, faculty members, students and parents.

The inauguration also marked the commencement of a comprehensive student induction programme designed to help freshers transition smoothly into university life. Through interactive sessions, students will gain insights into their academic programmes, campus resources, industry exposure, student clubs, research opportunities, entrepreneurship initiatives, and the University's vibrant learning ecosystem.

Guided by its Educate to Enterprise philosophy, REVA University continues to build an academic ecosystem where students are encouraged not only to learn and excel, but also to create, lead and contribute meaningfully to society. The philosophy goes beyond creating entrepreneurs; it seeks to develop an enterprising mindset in every student, empowering them to identify opportunities, embrace challenges, take initiative and create value, irrespective of their chosen discipline. The new academic batch now embarks on a transformative journey of learning, discovery, innovation and enterprise.

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