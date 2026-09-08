Rhetan TMT Ltd: Capacity, Product Upgradation and Energy Efficiency Create a New Growth Narrative

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 8: Rhetan TMT Ltd (NSE: RHETAN; BSE: 543590) is attracting renewed investor attention as the Ahmedabad-based steel manufacturer moves beyond its existing TMT-bar business with a combination of capacity expansion, premium-grade certifications and captive renewable power.

The company has approved an increase in annual manufacturing capacity at its Kadi facility from 45,000 MT to 75,000 MT, creating scope for substantially higher production once the expansion is implemented. At the same time, BIS certifications for Fe500D, Fe550 and Fe550D TMT bars strengthen its ability to address higher-specification construction and infrastructure requirements.

Another notable development is the commissioning of a 1 MW captive solar power project. For a manufacturing business where energy costs can materially influence competitiveness, captive renewable generation could support long-term cost efficiency while adding a sustainability angle.

The latest Q1 FY27 numbers present a mixed but interesting picture: PAT increased 315.7% YoY to ₹3.16 crore, while revenue from operations declined 19.3% to ₹4.06 crore. This makes future operating revenue, capacity utilisation and core margins particularly important metrics to monitor.

The broader investment thesis therefore rests less on one quarter and more on whether additional capacity + premium products + lower energy costs translate into sustainable volume and earnings growth.

Rhetan TMT is becoming a story of scale, product quality and operating efficiency-with execution now the key trigger to watch.

This is original informational commentary, not investment advice. Investors should independently verify company filings and assess risks before investing.

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