SAF Association Seeks Stronger Feedstock Collection to Meet 5% Blending Target

VMPL

New Delhi [India ], September 21: As India prepares to scale Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), significant domestic feedstock potential remains outside organised supply chains. India generates an estimated 1.8-2.6 million tonnes of Used Cooking Oil (UCO) annually, but only around 110,000-156,000 tonnes, or approximately 6%, is formally collected, leaving nearly 94% uncollected. India consumes approximately 29-30 million tonnes of edible oil annually, creating a substantial potential UCO resource for SAF.

As ICAO strengthens the global framework for aviation decarbonisation and CORSIA moves into its mandatory phase from 2027, SAF is emerging as a critical pathway for international aviation to achieve measurable emissions reductions. The growing adoption of SAF, supported by global frameworks, national mandates and industry action, will be central to accelerating aviation's transition towards net-zero.

As a recent development, the Ministry of Civil Aviation reviewed India's preparedness for SAF adoption and compliance with the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), reaffirming the government's strong support for building a robust SAF ecosystem. The focus on SAF production, supply-chain development, certification, traceability, and carbon accounting demonstrates India's readiness to accelerate SAF deployment ahead of CORSIA's mandatory phase from 1 January 2027.

ICAO has set a global aspirational vision for SAF and other cleaner aviation energies to deliver a 5% reduction in international aviation CO₂ emissions by 2030, while countries are developing national SAF blending targets to support this goal. India's indicative SAF blending targets for international flights are 1% in 2027, 2% in 2028 and 5% by 2030. A 5% blend is estimated to require approximately 0.4-0.5 million tonnes of SAF annually. Based on ICAO lifecycle values, UCO-based HEFA SAF can achieve an estimated 84% lifecycle emissions reduction compared with conventional jet fuel; At a 5% SAF blend by 2030, India could achieve an estimated 4.2% lifecycle CO₂ emissions reduction versus conventional jet fuel, assuming the SAF is produced through the UCO-based HEFA pathway.

UCO alone cannot meet India's SAF needs. Feedstocks such as crop residues, bagasse, municipal waste, waste fats and oils, sustainable oilseeds and PtL can diversify supply and support farmer incomes. Agricultural-residue SAF could generate an estimated US$50+ million for around 300,000 farmers, supported by initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri JI-VAN Yojana.

Beyond SAF, greater formalisation of UCO collection could support energy security, the circular bioeconomy, responsible waste management and livelihoods. A policy assessment has indicated potential annual import savings of ₹20,000-30,000 crore, industry value creation of ₹10,000-20,000 crore and possible public-health savings of ₹50,000-80,000 crore, subject to further techno-economic assessment.

The SAF Association has proposed a Used Cooking Oil Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework to relevant government stakeholders, covering mandatory collection targets, EPR certificates linked to verified recovery, registration of collectors and aggregators, digital traceability and recognition of the last-mile collection workforce. The objective is to build a transparent and traceable supply chain from kitchen and farm to refinery and certified SAF production.

Rohit Kumar, Secretary General, SAF Association and CMAI, said:

"India is not short of feedstock; the opportunity is to build systems that can responsibly collect, verify and bring these resources into the SAF value chain. Feedstock mobilisation deserves the same attention as technology, finance and offtake."

Manish Marwaha, Founder & CEO, Byufuel, said:

"India's SAF programme will depend not only on technology, but on building credible and traceable feedstock supply chains. Connecting the kitchen and farm to the refinery can unlock important domestic resources for India's SAF transition."

Byufuel currently collects UCO from food businesses across 70+ Indian cities and supplies it to refineries through certified supply chains supported by digital chain-of-custody systems.

A National Conversation with a Global Audience

These issues will be addressed at the 2nd India SAF Conclave & Awards 2026, on 28-29 September 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, under the theme "Powering the SAF Transition Together." The Conclave will bring together 25+ countries, 1,000+ delegates and 100+ speakers, including policymakers, airlines, SAF producers, refiners, technology providers, feedstock companies, investors and international institutions, with discussions spanning feedstock, technology, sustainability, offtake, finance, CORSIA, certification and international partnerships.

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