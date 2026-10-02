Schneider Electric partners with Networks for Humanity to advance India's Digital Energy Grid

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 1: Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, and Networks for Humanity (NFH) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore applications for India's emerging Digital Energy Grid (DEG).

The partnership brings together Schneider Electric's energy technology capabilities with NFH's expertise in open, interoperable digital networks. Together, the organisations will identify, design and evaluate selected pilot applications that can connect energy assets, end users and other participants across the energy ecosystem.

"India's energy transition will increasingly be defined not just by how much energy we generate, but by how intelligently we consume, manage and share it. As energy becomes more distributed, the ability to connect different parts of the ecosystem and enable greater flexibility will become increasingly important. This MoU brings together complementary capabilities to explore how open networks can support that shift and shape a more connected and responsive energy system," said Mr Deepak Sharma, Zone President - Greater India, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India.

India's power system is entering a period of rapidly increasing and more complex demand, with peak demand expected to approach 300 GW in 2027. The growth is being driven by emerging loads including data centres, AI and electric vehicles, alongside the continued integration of renewable and distributed energy resources. This is increasing the need for a more flexible and digitally connected power system.

"Energy is becoming increasingly digital and distributed. The ability for different systems and participants to work together will be critical to unlocking this potential," said Sujith Nair, Co-Founder, Networks for Humanity.

At the centre of the collaboration is the Digital Energy Grid, which seeks to create an open digital layer connecting participants across the energy ecosystem. It is designed to enable energy assets, consumers and other participants to interact through interoperable digital infrastructure. The vision is supported by the India Energy Stack, which aims to provide common digital infrastructure for energy applications and services.

Under the collaboration, Schneider Electric will contribute capabilities across digital grids, energy management, automation, distributed energy resources, building and home energy management, EV charging, microgrids and industrial load management. These technologies can connect energy assets and end users, enable energy intelligence and support the operation of demand-side programmes within an open digital energy ecosystem.

The collaboration will initially explore applications across utility energy intelligence, industrial and building demand flexibility, home energy management, EV fast-charging flexibility, and carbon footprint accounting and trading. The focus will be on demonstrating three core capabilities of an open digital energy ecosystem, including discoverability, trust and transactability between value creators and value takers.

The pilots will be used to assess technical and operational requirements, validate selected applications and identify opportunities for broader deployment, subject to pilot outcomes and subsequent agreements.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

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About Networks for Humanity (NFH)

Networks for Humanity (NFH) is an international network of frontier labs building open, interoperable digital infrastructure and financial rails for the intelligence era, with a mission to empower individuals and businesses worldwide. Operating across the United States, Switzerland, Singapore, and India, NFH adapts its work to local context and regulatory landscapes. Through its flagship initiatives, including Finternet and Beckn, NFH brings together policymakers, technologists, institutions, and communities to design and govern open systems that serve everyone. NFH is led by Nandan Nilekani and Dr. Pramod Varma-architects of India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) serving over 1.5 billion people-together with Sujith Nair (co-creator of Beckn) and Siddharth Shetty (co-creator of Finternet).

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