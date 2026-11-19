SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: With the SNAP 2026 registration deadline approaching, Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD), Pune, has encouraged MBA aspirants to complete their registrations by November 25, 2026. The examination is an important step for students seeking admission to the institute's MBA programmes for the 2027-29 academic batch.

Established in 1993, SCMHRD has built its approach to management education around academic learning, industry exposure and practical experience. The institute focuses on helping students develop a sound understanding of business while preparing them to take on managerial responsibilities across sectors.

SCMHRD offers three full-time programmes: Master of Business Administration (MBA), MBA in Business Analytics (MBA-BA) and MBA in Infrastructure Development and Management (MBA-IDM). Its flagship MBA programme offers specialisations in Human Resources, Marketing, Finance and Operations.

Learning at SCMHRD goes beyond classroom discussions. Through case studies, live projects, collaborative assignments and interactions with industry professionals, students gain exposure to real business situations. These experiences help them connect academic concepts with the challenges they may encounter in their professional careers.

Speaking about the upcoming admissions, Dr. Akhil Damodaran, Director, SCMHRD Pune, said, "An MBA is not just about gaining a management degree. It is about learning to approach problems differently, make informed decisions and work effectively with people. At SCMHRD, we want students to gain that understanding through classroom discussions, industry exposure and practical experiences. As SNAP 2026 registrations near closure, we encourage aspiring management professionals to explore the opportunities available and take the next step towards their career goals."

As organisations adapt to new technologies, changing market demands and evolving workplace requirements, SCMHRD continues to focus on preparing students with analytical, leadership and decision-making skills. Its programmes aim to equip graduates with the knowledge and practical understanding needed to explore career opportunities across industries.

SNAP 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on December 13, 19 and 26, 2026. The last date for SNAP registration and fee payment is November 25, 2026, while candidates seeking admission to SCMHRD must complete their separate programme registration and payment by December 12, 2026. Shortlisted candidates will subsequently participate in the institute's selection process.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to complete their applications within the specified timelines to ensure a smooth admission process.

For more information, visit www.scmhrd.edu or www.snaptest.org.

About SCMHRD

Established in 1993, Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD), Pune, is a constituent institute of Symbiosis International (Deemed University). The institute offers postgraduate programmes in management, business analytics and infrastructure development and management, with an emphasis on academic learning, industry exposure and professional development.

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