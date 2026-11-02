Seco® India marks 30 years with expansion of Pune production operations

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 2: Seco®, a global provider of metal-cutting solutions, today marked 30 years in India and outlined the continued development of its Pune production operations. The milestone reflects the evolution of the Pune operation into an important manufacturing, engineering and R & D hub within the Seco global network, with capabilities that support industrial customers in India and international markets.

The Pune operation manufactures inserts, tools and toolholders in line with the Seco global quality standards. Products manufactured in India enter the Seco global distribution network, supporting customers across markets worldwide. Seco is continuing to build out its production operations to ensure the company is ready to fulfil future demand.

Seco is strengthening its ability to respond to evolving manufacturing requirements through its production capabilities, technical expertise, and focus on precision and productivity. By continuing to develop its Pune operations, the company aims to help manufacturers improve quality, efficiency and competitiveness while ensuring Seco can fulfil future demand.

Commenting on the celebration, Stefan Steenstrup, President, Seco said: "India's manufacturing sector has an important role to play in the country's industrial progress. By strengthening our production, engineering and R & D capabilities in Pune, we aim to support manufacturers with the technology and expertise they need to improve precision, productivity and competitiveness. As Seco India marks 30 years, this expansion reflects our commitment to building capabilities that serve Indian industry, contribute to the wider manufacturing ecosystem and support India's ambitions as a global manufacturing hub".

Atul Mohkhedkar, Managing Director & Head - Insert Production, Seco India, said: "Over the past 30 years, our operations have grown into an important center for manufacturing, engineering and R & D within the global Seco network. By continuing to build out these operations, we are strengthening Seco ability to fulfil future demand while maintaining our global quality standards."

The Pune facility plays an important role in the Seco global manufacturing and innovation network, with capabilities spanning production, product development and process development. Its R & D centre supports the company's global operations, while its tooling solutions and technical expertise cater to sectors such as aerospace, automotive, general engineering and medical manufacturing, helping customers address machining challenges and improve productivity and manufacturing performance.

Seco India's direct employee headcount has grown fourfold since its early years of operations, with core production activities carried out by company employees. Looking ahead, Seco will continue to strengthen its production capabilities, engineering expertise and R & D strengths in line with evolving industry requirements. Through its focus on technology, innovation and solutions tailored to Indian market needs, the company aims to support the growth and competitiveness of Indian manufacturers and contribute to India's broader industrial development.

About Seco

With its origins in Fagersta, Sweden and present in more than 75 countries, Seco is a leading global provider of metal cutting solutions for indexable milling, solid milling, turning, holemaking, threading and tooling systems. For nearly 100 years, Seco has driven excellence throughout the entire manufacturing journey, ensuring high-precision machining and high-quality output.

For the latest innovations and cutting-edge products, visit www.secotools.com.

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