Second Talent Launches Hire Offshore for Hiring Full-Time Indian Developers at One Monthly Fee

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 3: Second Talent today launched Hire Offshore in India, giving companies in the US, Europe and Australia a way to hire full-time Indian developers while the platform handles local employment, payroll and equipment.

Companies hiring offshore developers often have to choose between managing freelancers themselves or working with a project vendor that manages the development work. Hire Offshore gives companies another option: developers work directly on the client's product, in the client's tools and as part of its existing team, while Hire Offshore remains the employer for as long as the engagement runs.

Companies start by sharing the role, technology stack and working hours they need. Within 24 hours, Hire Offshore provides 6 to 8 developers who have already passed a stack-specific technical assessment, an English check at C1 level or above, and a behavioral interview. The client conducts its own interviews and chooses who to hire, with the full process designed to take 2 weeks from the first call.

What does hiring a developer in India cost?

The monthly cost ranges from $2,499 to $5,999 per developer and covers the developer's salary, payroll, taxes, statutory benefits, laptop and software licenses. There is no upfront payment or placement fee, and the contract rolls monthly.

A comparable hire in the US costs $13,079 to $25,461 a month once salary, taxes, benefits and overhead are counted, according to Second Talent's comparison. Based on those figures, Hire Offshore is 50% to 70% lower.

"Most companies that come to us have already decided to hire offshore developers. What they want is a clear price and someone who stays responsible after the hire. Hire Offshore publishes one price for three countries and replaces the offshore developer within 90 days if the hire does not work out," said Elton Chan, Co-founder & CEO @ Second Talent.

Every placement comes with a 90-day replacement guarantee and a dedicated partner who checks in after the developer starts. Developers working with US teams run a shifted day to provide 4 to 6 hours of overlap, with working hours agreed before the offer is made.

Each developer also signs an NDA and IP assignment in the client's favor.

Expanding the model across Asia

The India launch is the first part of a wider rollout for Hire Offshore. The platform also provides dedicated developer hiring markets in Vietnam and the Philippines, allowing companies to build distributed engineering teams across multiple Asian markets.

For Second Talent, Hire Offshore extends its existing work in technical recruitment and cross-border employment into a platform built specifically around dedicated offshore engineering teams. More than 200 teams have hired through Second Talent, with 92% of developers staying with their team and clients rating the service 4.9 out of 5 on average.

That experience includes Truckstop, which hired eight engineers in Vietnam in 83 days, and Tom Ferry, which hired 14 developers over 18 months.

"Offshore doesn't have to mean handing a project to someone else and losing control over the engineering process," said Chan. "The developer can be part of your team, work in your systems and build your product. We handle the infrastructure that makes that possible across borders."

Hiring across India's major technology hubs

Hire Offshore searches across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune when matching developers to roles.

The cities offer different talent pools: Bengaluru is the platform's first search location for product engineering, backend and data roles; Hyderabad adds depth for backend, cloud and enterprise work; while Pune provides additional talent for Java, QA and mid-level engineering roles.

Because all three cities operate in the same time zone, companies can choose between the talent pools without adding another time-zone difference to their engineering operations.

Hire Offshore is available now to companies in the US, Europe and Australia looking to hire offshore developers in India.

About Hire Offshore

Hire Offshore is a Second Talent brand that finds, vets and employs full-time offshore developers in Vietnam, the Philippines and India for companies in the US, Europe and Australia. Clients receive 6 to 8 vetted candidates within 24 hours and pay one all-in monthly fee per offshore developer. More at Hire Offshore.

About Second Talent

Second Talent is a tech talent platform that connects companies with engineers and specialists from Asia. It was founded in 2023 by Elton Chan and Matt Li. More at Second Talent.

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