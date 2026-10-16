SecureKloud Introduces a New Conversational AI Feature Within DocuGenie.AI

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamill Nadu) [India], October 16: SecureKloud Technologies Limited, a global provider of AI-powered digital transformation, cloud managed services, and cybersecurity solutions, today announced the introduction of "Hey, I'm DG", a new conversational AI feature within its flagship DocuGenie.AI Intelligent Document Automation (IDA) platform.

Positioned as the Digital Genie, the new feature allows enterprise users to interact with documents and connected business information through natural-language questions. Instead of manually searching lengthy records, reviewing multiple files or navigating different systems, users can ask questions and receive relevant answers, summaries and supporting references.

The launch also marks a step towards SecureKloud's vision of an AI-powered digital workforce, where intelligent assistants work alongside people to simplify everyday enterprise operations.

From Document Processing to Conversational Intelligence

Enterprises manage large volumes of information across financial statements, loan files, customer records, operational documents and business applications. Finding specific information often requires teams to review multiple sources, compare details and interpret complex data.

DocuGenie.AI already helps enterprises ingest, classify, extract and validate information from structured and unstructured documents. With "Hey, I'm DG", SecureKloud extends these capabilities to conversational AI, allowing users to explore processed information through simple, everyday questions.

The feature is designed to help users move beyond document search towards contextual understanding. Responses can be traced to underlying source information, supporting more informed review and decision-making.

Making Enterprise Information Easier to Access

"Hey, I'm DG" supports document-intensive business workflows across industries. In banking and financial services, users can ask questions about factors contributing to loan defaults, identify applications awaiting review or examine missing documentation and pending legal checks. These use cases complement DocuGenie.AI capabilities in Bank Statement Analysis and Loan Against Property (LAP) Automation.

When connected to relevant enterprise systems, the feature can help bring together information from documents and lending platforms such as Loan Origination Systems (LOS) and Loan Management Systems (LMS).

In logistics, teams can use conversational queries to investigate shipment exceptions, review supporting documents and understand operational discrepancies without manually searching through multiple records.

By making information easier to retrieve and interpret, the feature aims to reduce repetitive investigation and help teams focus on the decisions that require their attention.

Bringing AI Closer to Everyday Enterprise Work

"Hey, I'm DG" reflects SecureKloud's approach to making enterprise AI more accessible within existing business workflows. Rather than requiring users to learn complex search methods, the feature introduces a conversational interface for working with document intelligence.

It builds on the capabilities of DocuGenie.AI, which supports document automation across lending, onboarding, logistics and manufacturing workflows.

With this addition, SecureKloud continues to expand DocuGenie.AI from intelligent document processing towards more interactive, decision-ready enterprise intelligence.

"Enterprises have invested heavily in digitising information, but accessing the right insights at the right time remains a challenge. With 'Hey, I'm DG', we want to change that. Whether in banking, lending, logistics, legal services or healthcare, teams should spend more time making decisions, not searching for the information behind them. That is the value we aim to deliver with our Digital Genie. It also marks an important step towards our vision of an AI-powered digital workforce, where intelligent assistants work alongside people to simplify operations and improve productivity," said Venkateswaran Krishnamurthy, Chief Revenue Officer and Whole-Time Director, SecureKloud Technologies Limited.

As the Digital Genie evolves, SecureKloud aims to explore new ways for AI-powered assistants to support enterprise workflows, making business information easier to access, understand and act upon.

About SecureKloud Technologies

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd. is a global technology company with over 17 years of expertise in AI-powered digital transformation, cloud-native SaaS enablement, intelligent cloud managed services, and intelligent automation. Its portfolio spans Intelligent Document Automation through DocuGenie.AI, AI and data engineering, cloud transformation, FinOps, SaaS delivery, and 24x7 operational support.

Backed by industry-recognised certifications and compliance frameworks, including SOC 2, ISO 27001:2022, DPDP, GDPR, ISO 9001, ISO 20000, and CMMI Level 3, SecureKloud delivers secure, scalable, and compliant digital operations for modern enterprises.

For more information:

Website: www.securekloud.com.

DocuGenie.AI™: www.docugenieai.com.

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