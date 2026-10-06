ServiceNow launches AI Workflow Factory to turn workflow improvement into a continuous, agentic AI-powered loop

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the Super Intelligence Control Tower for business reinvention, today announced AI Workflow Factory and Autonomous Engineer solutions that discover where AI can improve work and deliver one unified way to build and run, and extend AI workflows across the enterprise to directly address the execution gaps caused by fragmented, legacy infrastructure.

Enterprises can use AI Workflow Factory and Autonomous Engineer solutions to scale business operations in days, not months, all while being governed by AI Control Tower.

Announced in India at World Forum Mumbai, the news reinforces India's role as one of the key markets for governed, enterprise-wide AI transformation. ServiceNow's partner ecosystem in India is adopting AI Workflow Factory and deploying new developer capabilities including unattended coding for autonomous planning, building, and testing of implementation work with ServiceNow's Autonomous Engineer. Developers get access to everything they need in one place to scale delivery, while retaining control of critical decisions.

"The next phase of AI demands connected execution, not fragmented solutions," said Bhaskar Babu, ServiceNow Business Group India lead, Accenture. "ServiceNow's AI Workflow Factory is designed to help organizations build and sustain AI automation across the applications and systems they already use. For our clients, this can help bridge the gap between AI investment and measurable business outcomes, while maintaining the visibility and governance needed to extend AI across the organization."

"We are helping enterprises embrace systems of cognitive work where AI agents, enterprise knowledge and workflows come together with people driving direction and governance," said Anant Adya, EVP and Co-Head, Cloud, Infrastructure and Security, Infosys. "ServiceNow's AI Workflow Factory and Autonomous Engineer, together with Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt, help enterprises move from isolated AI initiatives toward secure, scalable and continuously improving intelligent systems."

One platform, one governed loop with AI Workflow Factory

Instead of starting a new transformation project each time a business problem surfaces, every outcome helps reveal the next opportunity for multi-process improvement with AI Workflow Factory - a continuous workflow improvement loop to deliver repeatable AI transformation. The loop connects:

- Process Mining - identifying which business processes should change, tied to the KPIs that business units measure

- Autonomous Engineer and Build Agent - helping teams to build new workflow improvements and control quality

- App Engine - to run the new, improved workflows, safely at scale

The business challenge could be to increase case deflection by 20 percent across several business units. Traditionally, an organisation would need to put together a mature case deflection team, and pilot in one business unit, before moving to the next. With AI Workflow Factory, the outcome leads the process. Process Mining shows where cases can be deflected today, then the 'factory' builds the workflows, AI agents roll them out across the business units in tandem and continue to refine this process against the listed outcome, all within the guardrails you set in AI Control Tower. Your developers, strategists, UX designers and product operators move off the build and on to the next innovation for your business.

People still set the direction and approve the outcome, while AI moves more of the work forward at scale, with the ServiceNow AI Control Tower enabling enterprises to govern AI assets throughout the loop.

"Customers in India and around the world are no longer asking whether AI can improve the business - they are asking how fast they can turn that improvement into measurable outcomes, safely and at scale," said Amit Zavery, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer, ServiceNow. "AI Workflow Factory brings the full cycle of reinvention onto the ServiceNow platform, so teams can move from idea to impact continuously, with control and governance built into every step."

Move faster without giving up control

As AI takes on more work, enterprises need to maintain visibility and control, especially in regulated industries. AI Control Tower governs the workflows, decisions, and agent actions running through AI Workflow Factory. For enterprises in regulated sectors such as BFSI and telecommunications, ServiceNow India's data centers provide resilience, auditability, and the oversight required to put AI to work responsibly.

Why this matters for India

India's enterprises are operationalizing AI faster than the global average, and enterprise AI investment grew 119% in a single year, one of the strongest showings among the markets ServiceNow surveyed in its 2026 Enterprise AI Maturity Index. The gap isn't ambition or pace. It's turning that speed into governed, connected execution: closing legacy integration gaps and containing the 'solutions sprawl' the same research flags as a top risk. That's the specific problem AI Workflow Factory is built to close.

Connecting the enterprise with ServiceNow

Build applications and AI agents with ServiceNow, along with any AI development tools your teams also use, then run and scale them with the ServiceNow AI Platform under one governance model and one audit trail. Through Action Fabric, AI Workflow Factory extends that same governed loop to third-party AI agents and tools. The result is choice without sacrificing control and the AI Control Tower brings one governed view for the enterprise.

Availability: AI Workflow Factory is globally available today. Autonomous Engineer Early Access is available on request.

Media Contact

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)