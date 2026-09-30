ShipRyd Builds Integrated EV Mobility and Energy Ecosystem, Expands Focus Beyond Fleet Operations

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 30: ShipRyd is developing an integrated electric mobility ecosystem combining EV fleet operations, ride services and logistics with charging and energy infrastructure, as the company looks to address multiple requirements emerging from India's transition towards electric transportation.

Founded by entrepreneur Amar Kumar, ShipRyd is being developed as the mobility arm of the ecosystem, with operations and plans spanning electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers. Its focus includes commercial EV fleets, ride services, parcel delivery and last-mile logistics.

Alongside the mobility business, ShipRyd Energy is being developed to address the infrastructure requirements associated with wider EV adoption. The company is looking at EV charging, battery swapping, energy stations, commercial fleet charging and energy management, with a longer-term focus on renewable and clean-energy opportunities.

The approach is aimed at connecting electric vehicles with the infrastructure required to keep them operational, rather than treating fleet deployment and energy infrastructure as separate areas.

"Electric mobility cannot scale through vehicles alone. The real transformation will happen when vehicles, mobility services and energy infrastructure evolve together. Through ShipRyd and ShipRyd Energy, our objective is to build that connected ecosystem, starting with mobility and expanding into the infrastructure required to make electric transportation scalable," said Amar Kumar.

Under its mobility strategy, ShipRyd is working towards deploying EVs across different vehicle categories to serve varied commercial and transportation requirements. The company is also developing electric ride services and EV-based solutions for parcel and last-mile logistics.

ShipRyd Energy, meanwhile, is intended to support not only the company's mobility operations but also the broader electric vehicle ecosystem. Its proposed infrastructure portfolio extends beyond battery swapping to include charging facilities, energy stations, fleet energy management and potential renewable-energy integration.

The company believes that the growth of electric mobility will increasingly require mobility operators and energy infrastructure providers to work in tandem, particularly as commercial fleets expand and vehicle utilisation rises.

"Our ambition is not to become another EV fleet company. We want to build the ecosystem around electric mobility. ShipRyd is focused on putting EVs to work across mobility and logistics, while ShipRyd Energy is focused on building the energy infrastructure that keeps that ecosystem moving," Kumar added.

The broader strategy connects four areas: vehicles, mobility services, energy and supporting infrastructure. Through this model, ShipRyd aims to build an EV-first platform that can serve transportation and logistics requirements while ShipRyd Energy develops the infrastructure needed to support electric vehicle operations.

Over the longer term, the company plans to explore opportunities around clean-energy technologies and renewable-energy integration as the electric mobility ecosystem evolves.

Kumar said the group's long-term vision is aligned with India's transition towards cleaner and more technology-driven transportation infrastructure, while developing mobility and energy solutions that could eventually be scaled beyond the domestic market.

Through ShipRyd and ShipRyd Energy, the company is seeking to establish a connected model in which EV deployment, commercial mobility applications and energy infrastructure develop together as part of a broader electric mobility ecosystem.

For more information : shipryd.com

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